How I’m Keeping The Cabin Fever Away During Snowmageddon 2026

As one of the few non-skiers at UVM, the winter can be a pretty boring season for me. For most of winter I am stuck inside. I’ve tried a few other winter sports, but it is safe to say that it is best for me to stay in when it is cold and snowy. As much as I love staying in and watching the snow fall with a cup of cocoa, I’ve found that if I don’t find a way to get creative I’ll end up with a nasty case of cabin fever. So here are a few ways that I combat boredom while stuck inside.

Mix it up

Rearrange your room. Make a pillow fort in the living room. Do homework from the couch instead of the dining room table. I think that one of the easiest solutions to burnout and boredom is a simple change. Taking a small step outside of your routine when things change, like the weather, can make your appreciation for everyday grow.

Start a new show

I don’t mean starting your 400th rewatch of Gilmore Girls. I mean starting a show you have never seen before. I started watching ER during this snow storm and it has been busting my boredom. A show you’ve never seen before is a new adventure you can take right from the comfort of your bed. If you’re feeling bored but low energy, this is the choice for you.

A short winter walk

So, not an inside activity, but if it’s not too slippery a quick walk around the block and getting some fresh air can be very beneficial for your brain. Not to mention, taking around the beautiful snowy landscape around you might make you feel a little better. How could you be mad at something so pretty?

Crafting

Creating something new while stuck inside is very good for the brain. Whether you collage or crochet, making something new is bound to have you feeling better about your time inside. I recently finally let myself buy one of those ridiculously expensive sticker books for my collaging, and it has changed my life. It could be nice to have something to show for your time stuck inside.

These are a few of my tried and true tips for beating midwinter cabin fever. It might be my favorite season, but if I don’t prepare and act accordingly it can go south fast.