How I Share Sweet, Spooky Love on Campus

Scares and sweets fill campus life, and sitting in class is getting harder and harder as October 31st gets closer. Amongst all the costumes, decorations, and candy, it’s easy to get tangled up in the excitement. This year, let’s add something new to this adorable, spooky holiday: kindness. By that, I mean spreading compliments that are perfectly on theme with all the fun and spookiness of Halloween.

Compliments are an easy way to spread joy and positivity, and even a small gesture can truly brighten someone’s day, or even their whole week. With so much going on, this busy time can easily overwhelm many students, making these little acts of kindness even more meaningful.

Want to join in? Here’s how easy it is:

Write out Halloween compliments on sticky notes, small cards, or, if you’re feeling extra festive, pumpkin-shaped paper.



Give them to friends, classmates, or leave them in public spots like desks, bulletin boards, or doors.

These compliments can be completely anonymous or personal, it’s totally up to you!

Now for the fun part, some examples of cute Halloween compliments/puns:

“You’re fang-tastic!”



“You’re a real treat!”



“Witching you a great day!”



“You’re spook-tacular!”

Want to make your notes even better? You can add little doodles like pumpkins, ghosts, or bats. If you’re feeling a little generous, maybe even attach a piece of candy if you have some around. It may seem silly, but that’s the fun of it. You can give someone a good laugh and boost their mood.

On campus, these types of small gestures spread tons of positivity and make the environment feel much friendlier, so everyone can feel included. These puns might make you roll your eyes, but try and keep an open mind. The fact that they are slightly childish makes it more silly, and it’s meant to make people smile, just like the season. Your gesture will be appreciated, and if you have a spare sticky note, why not brighten up someone’s day during this fun holiday? So grab your pumpkin paper and start spreading those fang-tastic compliments.