How I Am Prioritizing Balance This Semester

After three semesters under my belt at UVM, I have learned a lot about how I operate as a student. I am very ambitious, but I can allow daily stressors and anxieties to interrupt those ambitions and the general flow of my days. I often find that I focus on what I am not doing rather than what I am actively spending my time on, making it hard to productively separate the two sides of college life. This semester I want to set myself up for success and fulfillingly engage with both the academic and social aspects of campus life. Here are some ways I have been making an effort towards this goal!

Taking on Things Weekly

Putting too much stress on long term academic and social goals in my daily life can be really distracting from what matters in the moment. For example, It’s more helpful for me to set weekly goals and prioritize balance throughout the week, instead of for the whole semester. Short-term, simpler goals are also much easier to build into my schedule realistically, helping me to stay focused without all the pressure.

Organization

One of the most overlooked keys to success is organization, and not just for a work or school load. Planning out times of the day that I can allot to go to the gym, run errands, or simply make deliberate time to see my friends and go out can make that time spent feel more purposeful. It’s not so much about sticking to a strict schedule but the intentionality behind how I organize my time, consciously separating work and fun.

Staying Busy

I like to keep my schedule busy because it helps me to spend the times I work or rest with more intention. Filling my days on campus helps me to stay productive, energized and positive. Joining clubs, choosing classes that interest me, and exploring Burlington are all ways I engage in meaningful activities throughout the semester and strike up a healthy balance in the day to day.

Giving Myself Grace

It’s so easy to forget, but giving myself grace and kindness during stressful times in the semester is vital to both my success and mental health. Reminding myself that it is okay to not participate in social activities if I am not up for it is more than okay! Or, not forgetting to celebrate the small academic wins, such as submitting a paper or finishing an exam, helps me to improve my relationship towards school and acknowledge the work I have put into it.

Finding a healthy balance each day is simply a life skill we all develop. So, I might as well practice it during college and help make my time at UVM a little more smooth and stress-free.