Hot Take: I Actually Love the Cold

The time has officially come! Up here in Burlington, VT it’s already dark before 5:00 pm, gusts of icy wind push me back on my walk to class, and my winter accessories have made their early debut. As temperatures continue to drop it is easy to complain about the darkness and long for summer again. I know winter can be gloomy, but I am choosing to stay positive this season. My summer-lovers might not want to hear this, but there is so much to love about the cold!

The feeling of cold weather

There is something truly refreshing about stepping outside into the nippy, cold air. It instantly wakes you up, filling your lungs with crispness and turning your cheeks a rosy pink! I just love how sharp and energizing the air feels – it has a clarity that makes everything seem cleaner and brighter. Beyond that, I find the cold incredibly peaceful and grounding. There’s a quiet comfort in being wrapped in winter’s chill, a stillness that feels both calming and restorative.

Winter fashion

One of my favorite things about winter is the fashion. I love playing with layers and textures, and the cold makes it so easy to experiment. Especially at UVM, bundling up becomes an essential part of leaving the house, turning the walk to campus into a mini winter fashion show. I’m a total sucker for a comfy sweater, a chunky pair of mittens, or a big, cozy scarf! There’s something magical about stepping outside fully wrapped in your own personal style—and when you’re prepared for the cold, it suddenly doesn’t feel so harsh.

Cozy indoor vibes

As much as I love being outside in the crisp air, winter is just as magical indoors. There’s something about the cold weather that makes being inside feel extra cozy. Warm drinks are a must – hot chocolate, steaming tea, or a nice latte, take your pick! Curling up by a crackling fireplace makes it even better. If it’s flurrying outside, all the more perfect for your ideal winter scene. I love reading in my fuzzy socks, wrapped in my blankets, surrounded by soft comforting lighting. Winter gives the perfect excuse to slow down, savor small pleasures, and enjoy the simple joy of being warm and snug while the outside world freezes.

The Holiday season

I can’t talk about winter without mentioning the joy of the holiday season. There’s something about the nostalgia in the air that makes the cold even more bearable. No matter what you celebrate, the season carries an undeniable spirit of giving and togetherness. Twinkling decorations on every door, dazzling holiday light displays, and festive drinks at your favorite coffee shop all make the season feel extra magical. Families and friends come together, and for a little while, joy seems to take over everything around you.

Fun winter activities

Last but certainly not least, I have to celebrate the pure joy of winter activities. From skiing black diamonds, to campus snowball fights, the possibilities for fun are endless. Grab your friends and build a snowman, or go ice skating with your family – there’s something about the crisp air and the sparkle of fresh snow that fills the season with playful energy. Walking around campus while snow falls feels almost magical, as students attempt tricks on their snowboards on the Davis green. Maybe it’s just a UVM thing, but indulging in the wonder of winter is completely worth bundling up in layers and braving the cold.

Winter may get a bad rap, but for me, it’s full of energy, comfort, and little joys. From the crisp air on your face to cozy sweaters, festive drinks, twinkling holiday lights, and snowy adventures, there’s so much to love about the season! Embracing the cold has helped me discover the true magic of winter, and I’m grateful to be at a school that makes the season feel extra special.