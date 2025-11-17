Here’s What I’ve Learned So Far…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College moves faster than anyone warns you about. One day in August, you’re being dropped off as a confused freshman, and before you know it, you’re a 21-year-old living off campus and getting ready to go abroad. As my fifth semester at UVM winds down, I’ve been thinking a lot about what these years have taught me. I feel incredibly grateful for the people I’ve met, the experiences I’ve had, and the lessons I didn’t even realize I was learning at the time. I’ve genuinely loved my time as a student in Burlington, so here’s what I’d tell anyone trying to make their college years feel a little fuller.

Join everything — seriously.

Don’t overthink it. Go to the club fair and put your name on the email list. Join anything that sparks your interest. Go to job fairs and talk to alumni. There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain, so just show up — even if you have to go alone. Honestly, it’s even more rewarding when you do something purely for yourself.

And don’t hesitate to apply for leadership roles. Most positions seem intimidating from the outside, but the truth is, it’s just a group of young people figuring out how to run fun things together. The leadership roles I’ve taken on haven’t just strengthened my resume — they’ve helped me grow in confidence, too.

Please let go of your FOMO mindset.

You don’t need to match anyone’s social life but your own. Do whatever makes you happy — whether that means hitting the bars until 2 a.m. or making tea and being in bed by 9 p.m. Life gets so much better when you start doing what you want instead of what you think you’re “supposed” to do. When you let go of FOMO, you make space for the people and routines that actually fit you, your goals, and your lifestyle.

Create art whenever you can.

Art is everywhere, and it’s waiting for you to notice it. Take pictures of everything — the sunset, your vase of flowers, your friends at the kitchen table, your walk home from class. Post them if you want; Instagram becomes an amazing creative outlet when you treat it like one, and trust me, your family loves seeing your life at school. Make a playlist for every pregame, and discover music that makes ordinary moments feel special. Journal, collage, paint, dance — whatever lets you express yourself. The options are limitless. College is one of the best times to experiment, try new things, and create a life that feels like art.

Participate in class. Go to office hours.

This is one of those things you don’t fully understand until you actually start doing it. Looking back, one of my biggest regrets in college so far is not speaking up more in class. In the grand scheme of things, you come to college to expand your mind — so let yourself do that. Sharing your thoughts keeps you engaged, helps you understand the material, and makes discussions so much more interesting.

And go to office hours. It makes your classes feel more personal and intentional, and it gives you a real connection with the people teaching you. Professors are here to help, and they genuinely want you to succeed. When you truly engage with your courses, it pays off more than you’d ever expect.

Call your mom!

It’s easy to lose touch with the people you love when life gets busy. Whoever your “home” person is, keep them close. Whether it’s your mom, dad, sister, or best friend, they want to hear about your life more than you realize. Call them on your walk home from class, or during a quiet moment in your day. You’ll be caught up on their life, and you’ll probably get a helpful perspective on whatever you’re dealing with, too. Keeping your loved ones in the loop — even from miles away — makes college feel a little less daunting and a lot less lonely.

Pick your head up and look around.

Too many days go by where I rush from class to class to the gym to home, and then straight to bed, without ever really looking up. Slow down. Notice your walk between classes — you might run into a friend you’ve been missing or catch a moment that grounds you. Spend time doing homework on campus; being around people makes you feel so much less isolated. We’re all students here for the same reason, even if it doesn’t always feel that way. It’s so easy to get caught up in your daily to-dos, but making space to look around and exist in the moment is more important than you think.

College goes by faster than you expect, but it feels so much fuller when you pay attention, show up for yourself, and build the habits that support the life you want. You don’t need to have everything figured out — no one does. This is a time of building: your mind, your character, your routines, and your future. So choose your steps wisely, live with intention, appreciate the small moments, and enjoy the life you’re creating along the way.