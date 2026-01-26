Grateful For Where I Am, Excited About Where I’m Going 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve experienced the struggle of practicing presence. I’m guilty of constantly repeating the reminder to “stay in the moment,” but the truth is I’m not always faithful about living it.

Last summer I decided to get (a second) tattoo. The first one is a paper airplane on my shoulder, so I can’t easily see it without looking in a mirror. I love words and I think they are so powerful, so I wanted to choose a short phrase, something meaningful, to have done on my wrist as a visible reminder to myself each day. In the typewriter font, I now have the three small words “be here now” permanently on my skin. I never thought I’d be someone to get a tattoo, given my irrational fear of needles and aversion to long-term commitment, but here I am on number two.

These simple words serve as a daily reminder to myself to slow down my mind and body and live fully in the present moment. I’m prone to letting myself jump two, ten, or even twenty steps ahead, often resulting in missing beautiful everyday moments because I’m too consumed by what could happen, and not concerned about what is happening.

To be clear, there is nothing inherently “wrong” with planning for or thinking about the future. In fact, these practices are incredibly beneficial when used in the right context. As I continue to grow as a student, athlete, friend, and human being, I’m reminded that making space for gratitude is equally as important as holding onto anticipation.

College is a time for exploring new interests, trying something a little out of your comfort zone, meeting people who are different from you, and doing the hard work of figuring out who you are and what matters to you. It’s easy to feel discontent when everyone around you seems to be searching for the next best thing. Be excited, look forward to the next trip, job, or experience, but don’t let it dim the light that you are already presently living in.

Next time you catch yourself in a comparison spiral or feeling “behind” in life, take a moment to reflect on the beauty around you and believe there is good in store for you. Give yourself permission to be grateful for where you are, and excited about where you’re going.