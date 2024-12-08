Fun Things to Do During the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

It’s officially the holiday season which means it’s getting chilly out. Despite my love for fun colorful scarves and cool jackets, my motivation to go out is dwindling. But, after further contemplation, I realized that there are so many fun things to do during the holiday season!

Here are some ideas:

Ice skating

Get your cutest outfit on and bring your besties to go ice skating. You don’t even have to be good. I will admit I’m a wall grabber.

Skiing & snowboarding

The classic winter activities are skiing and snowboarding. You may even skip class for this (I promise I won’t tell). UVM students, take advantage of all the mountains we have nearby!

Sledding or tubing

If you’re anything like me, skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing. No fear, go sledding with your friends outside your dorm or go tubing. I have had some of my best memories doing this.

Go to a winter market

I know a lot of towns like to host holiday markets full of yummy food, fun drinks, and unique gift ideas. My personal favorite is Snowport in Boston.

Drive by Christmas lights

This costs zero dollars (minus gas of course). If you’re feeling bored one night. Get in the car and drive by your town’s best-decorated neighborhoods. Blasting Christmas music is a MUST during this!

Have a holiday movie night with cookies & hot cocoa

My favorite way to spend my nights during the holidays is cuddling up on my bed with my holiday pjs, baking some chocolate chip cookies, making hot cocoa, and putting on a festive Christmas rom-com.

Go see The Nutcracker

Nothing screams holidays more than going to watch the ballet production of The Nutcracker. It’s also a perfect excuse to wear a chic holiday outfit.