Fun Birthday Party Ideas I Want To See More Of

I may have birthday party themes on my mind because my birthday is coming up, or maybe it’s because I love attending a themed birthday party. Recently, I’ve seen people going above and beyond with party themes, and I want to get behind this all-out approach to hosting my own party. Creators on TikTok, Pinterest, and some of my friends have executed really unique, personal, and budget-friendly themes, so here are some of my favorites:

Fancy Nancy

This is a very popular one I have seen on TikTok. As I get older, I find myself returning to my favorite books or movies from when I was younger as a form of comfort. Fancy Nancy is a very popular character for a lot of people growing up, and I feel like you can’t go wrong with bright colors and patterns. This idea is silly and cute, but with a level of maturity that would still be fun for a group of young adults.



Craft or Game Night

If you’re not big into the “late night” scene, a craft night is a perfect way to get all your friends together. You can keep it simple with paint-and-sip kits, bracelet making, or even a pottery class. This is a cozy and interactive way to celebrate! Game nights are also super fun. Instead of just pulling out a board game or two, you can create an entire “mini tournament” where everyone rotates through different games and earns points. At the end of the night, you could even hand out silly prizes like candy, dollar store trophies, or inside-joke awards.

Play On Words With Your Name

One of the most creative birthday parties I’ve seen is when someone takes their own name and makes it into a “punny” theme. For example, my name is “Abby,” so I could do an “Abb-solutely Fabulous” party, or my friend Sofia, for her 21st, did “Sofia’s 21st,” a play on Sofia the First. It’s personal, funny, and makes the whole theme feel one-of-a-kind and tailored towards you.



Garden Party

This one is simple and timeless. Florals, dresses, charcuterie boards, and fairy lights. You can go elegant with long picnic tables and cutlery, or make it more casual with picnic blankets and mason jars. People can bring appetizers and snacks, so it’s like a mukbang/meal of snacks sort of event. It’s Instagram-worthy and works great for a daytime birthday.

Pajama Party

Everyone shows up in matching PJs or silly sleepwear, and the party could include movies, snacks, board games, etc. It’s laid-back, cozy, and perfect if you want to focus on relaxing and connecting rather than going out. This type of party feels nostalgic but grown-up, letting everyone unwind, laugh, and feel at home while still making it a special, memorable birthday.

At the end of the day, I think the best birthday themes are the ones that feel personal, a little silly, and full of good energy. I love how people are leaning into celebrating in unique ways, and I’m excited to see how these ideas keep evolving and maybe even try a few out for my own birthday.