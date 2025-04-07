Frank Ocean: A Look Into His Discography, and Why We Need More!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

With only two studio albums and a handful of singles, Frank Ocean’s music continues to captivate listeners with its raw vulnerability and genre-blending brilliance. As fans eagerly await his next masterpiece, let’s take a look at his incredible discography and why we desperately need more.

Frank Ocean is not only one of my favorite musicians but also one of the most elusive yet influential artists of our time. His work continues to resonate deeply with fans despite his small discography. Ocean’s music seamlessly blends R&B, soul, and jazz, creating a unique sound that enhances his beautiful, emotionally charged lyrics. His music is felt both personally and universally! It has been years since we last received a new album from Mr. Ocean, and fans like me are left wondering what to do with ourselves – aside from listening to his released music on repeat, and of course, writing articles about his incredible discography!

channel ORANGE (2012)

Frank Ocean’s debut studio album, channel ORANGE, is a 55 minute masterpiece filled with rich storytelling. The album’s simple yet striking orange cover art is now iconic, setting the tone for the vibrant production that this album is. From the first track, “Start,” to the aptly titled closing track, “End,” Ocean takes listeners on an emotional journey. He blends funky beats, cinematic harmonizing, and poetic lyrics to create the ultimate listening experience. “Pyramids” is a 10 minute song, and the perfect example of Ocean’s storytelling ability.

Some of my personal favorite tracks from the album include; “Bad Religion,” “Pink Matter,” and “Forrest Gump.” The album explores various themes from confessional love to existential musings. As well as the correlation between luxury and emptiness – most prominent in “Super Rich Kids” and “Lost,” critiquing materialism and excess wealth. This album is everything… A beautiful odyssey, a tragic love story, a rollercoaster of emotions. You will laugh, dance, sing, and cry all at once, and after 55 minutes you will wish for more.

Blonde (2016)

4 years later Ocean returned with his second album; Blonde – another introspective project with a diverse sound. This hour-long album trade’s some of channel ORANGE’s funk for more euphoric, vulnerable, compositions. A standout moment in the album for me is the transition from “Be Yourself” (a voicemail from Ocean’s mother urging him to stay grounded and away from drugs) into “Solo,” a track filled with regretful irony.

This album has everything you need… Ethereal guitar solos, gut-wrenching lyrics, gospel inspired pieces, vocals from a children’s choir as well as from Beyoncé. My personal favorite tracks on the album include “Self Control,” “Godspeed,” and “Pretty Sweet.” Blonde explores themes of heartbreak, regret, social media, love and loss. Once again, you will laugh, dance, sing, and cry all at once, and after an hour you will wish for more.

Singles and EPs

Though Frank Ocean has only released two full-length articles, his collection of singles and collaborations add immensely to his discography. Some of my favorite singles of his are “Cayendo” – a bilingual ballad for my Spanish-speaking queens that showcases Ocean’s amazing raw vocals, “Moon River” – a mesmerizing cover of the classic song, and “Novacane” – a iconic early track that explores themes of numbness and escapism. Beyond his solo work, Ocean has shared his talents in collaborations with some of the biggest names in music including Tyler, The Creator, JAY-Z, Kanye West, and A$AP Rocky. These features and singles are the cherry-on-top of Frank Ocean’s discography.

Ocean’s music is more than just sound – it is an experience, a story, and a time capsule. His ability to mix genres as well as write such inspiring and heartbreaking lyrics is unmatched. His songs are deeply personal yet universally relatable. It has been nearly a decade since the release of Blonde, and Ocean’s fans are earning for another masterpiece. Whether he chooses to drop another full-length album or continue with sporadic singles and features, we will take whatever we can get… And I am sure the wait will be well worth it!