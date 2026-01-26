Four Not-So-Typical Ways To Stay Warm In The Library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sitting cold-knuckled in the library, I believe there’s a draft in the window in front of me, and I could not think of a better piece to write. Perhaps I’m writing as a manifestation to be warmer, at this moment! Here are five strategies to fight the full-body chills and keep warm as the temperatures continue to drop. My credentials? A fellow Raynaud’s syndrome soldier, and someone who sits for five hours at a time in the library.

Keep Handwarmers in Your Pockets

Best purchase of 2026 thus far: my value-size box of handwarmers! I’ll put two in my jeans pockets and bring them with me. If I am sitting reading on my laptop, a common occurrence, I will just stick my hands in my pockets to keep warm. You could totally put these on your lap, or stick to the pockets to avoid the stares (but who cares). Admittedly, I’ve placed these in my socks and shoes, too.

Incorporate Healthy Fats Into Your Pattern of Eating

I’m not saying that if you eat these foods, you will be warm, but eating enough energy-dense foods can certainly play a role in managing body temperature. Eating fats doesn’t mean ‘bulking up’ or gaining weight. In fact, eating a diet rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats can help regulate satiety patterns and balance blood sugar levels. Think nuts, oils, fatty-fish, avocado, nut-butters, cheese, and dressings!

Keep A Warm Cup Nearby

I constantly try to find and use unconventional heaters, and my hot tea or coffee is definitely a part of the rotation. Even if you have an insulated mug that’s cold on the outside, bring a mug with you so you can pour it into there and wrap your hands around it. Nothing beats a cozy beverage paired with some academia to keep the study motivation alive and well.

Take Active Study Breaks

Every forty-five minutes or so, I like to get up and move around. One, because I constantly keep hydrated and need to use the bathroom, but two, to get a few steps in and keep warm. Maybe use a bathroom a floor above or below you. Or take a circle lap around the floor that you’re on. Better yet, run up a flight of stairs and then back down! Getting some movement is effective for generating some body heat, but also keeps my brain sharp for when I return to work.