Four Journal Prompts for February

This February, I am trying to be less cynical. Instead of grimacing at couples on campus, I am trying to be grateful for them. Love is in the air! And that’s beautiful, right? It’s going okay so far, but it’s only the second so I have room to improve!

I’ve really been enjoying celebrating holidays for the entire month, so in order to romanticize my February I am finally making good on my New Years Resolution and journaling more. So, here are four journal prompts to make the month of February a little brighter.

What have you found difficult or challenging through the winter months that you would like to leave behind as we move into the spring?

This is one of my favorite journal prompts, and one I use often at transitional points through the year. We’re halfway through winter which means that we have plenty of time to work on what we didn’t love about the first half before we reach spring.

I love this prompt because, honestly, sometimes things don’t change and it is important to know what you’ve been stuck on for a while.

What am I looking forward to right now?

Winter can be exceptionally hard, so it is important to keep things in perspective. This entry could be detailed descriptions or a bulleted list, as far or near in the future as you want. Writing down the things you are looking forward to makes them a little more real and easier to visualize which can make you so much more excited!

I am my most authentic self when…

A lot of times when journaling, I think that we tend to get stuck on the negative side of things. Instead of focusing on everything that is going right, we focus on everything that’s going wrong. This is a great opportunity to take a moment and reflect on what makes you feel like you, and might give you some good ideas to practice self love.

How can I show small acts of love this month?

This is a really fun one for spreading some Valentine’s Day cheer. Brainstorm ways to love your friends, strangers, or yourself. This prompt will give you a great list of ways to spread love all year long too! Not just one day! Take your ideas and find ways to implement them in your daily life.

I think it is important to have a good balance between fun and reflective prompts. It keeps journaling fun.

Something else I love to do that seems so simple but is often overlooked is to simply write what happened that day. The act of writing down that you went to class and had soup for lunch romanticizes your life. Everything is worth writing down. Plus, it is so fun to look back at your pages and see exactly what you did on a specific day. I like to end these pages with a short list of things I am grateful for.