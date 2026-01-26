Finding Whimsy in the Little Things on Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has been a noticeable softening on campus this year. Outfits are brighter, routines are less rushed, stickers cover laptops, and backpacks are filled with one too many keychains. The students are starting to include softness and personality into their daily routines. Forget burnout and hyper-productivity, romanticising small joys is what’s in style for 2026.

So what does “whimsy” mean to students today? In a campus context, it means finding unserious joy and encouraging creativity over stress. The minimalist, clean girl era seems to have passed, and it’s time to bring some color back into campus life. Here are a few ideas to help you fully appreciate the tiny joys that whimsy can bring:

Decorated planners & color-coded notes

Daily themed playlists or “walk to class” songs

Morning matcha or coffee rituals with cute mugs

Collecting trinkets, stickers, & charms

There’s a reason why whimsy has already become so prominent in 2026. Burnout, uncertainty, and academic pressure are more common than ever. Whimsy has taken the form of emotional regulation, resistance to the constant toil, and it has become a way to feel more present and human.

Whimsy is no longer childish and blinding, but a way to feel purpose and intention again in your fast-paced lives. In choosing softness, students are choosing presence. So add the stickers, wear the flamboyant outfits, and clip on one more keychain because joy, even in its smallest forms, deserves a place on campus.