Falling Into Style: The Top Trends Defining This Season

Pumpkin Spice lattes are in full force at coffee shops, which means the fall season is nearly upon us. I’m a Libra, so this is MY season. I love everything about it. My favorite part? The fashion. Each year, new fall trends pop into the fashion world. Let’s get into this year’s trends that you’re sure to see everywhere.

Large Brown Gingham Plaid

Gingham plaid has always been a fall staple, but we will be seeing it a lot this season. I especially think we will see a lot of matching sets in brown being worn. Pair this with ballet flats and tiny sunglasses.

Preppy Fashion (specifically, blazers)

We see preppy style coming back more than ever these days. I especially see a lot of oversized blazers. They’re super chic, especially with a slick back ponytail or bun and a pair of black heels. We will see a lot of layering as well with collared shirts and schoolgirl short skirts.

Dark Denim on Denim

Denim is always in, but the dark denim will have its moment this fall. The matching sets are the cutest. I also see a lot of denim dresses with denim belts to cinch the waist.

Equestrian (tall buckle brown boots)

If you were ever a “horsegirl,” save your outfits because they’re fashionable now! The tall brown boots are every inch, especially ones with buckles. I see tighter pants with belts, hair bandanas, and tall socks showing above the boots.

Dark Cherry Red

We have always seen maroon as a popular fall color, but let me introduce you to cherry red. It’s brighter, but still cozy and very “it girl”. We will see this in every fashion item. I especially love the cherry red leather jackets.

Horizontal Stripes

Horizontal striped shirts, crewnecks, and sweaters are everywhere. They are a great way to dress comfortably and are perfect for the transition between seasons.

High-Neck Coats

Trenchcoat buttoned to the top. It’s true, and it’s very much in right now. These are super stylish. We will see them on wool coats the most.

Big Brown Bags

My big brown bag is my ride or die, and I believe everyone should own one. If not now, then when? They are also super practical and go well with any minimalistic outfit.

These top trends will be filling city streets, cafes, and college campuses across the country this fall no doubt. Be sure to review this list and try adding some of the recommended pieces to your autumn wardrobe or styling items you already have to be on-trend this fall.