Elevate Your Dining Hall Experience

We all know that UVM doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to dining halls. Yes, they do their best with sourcing local ingredients, such as real maple syrup (which is always appreciated), but sometimes that just doesn’t cut it. I’ve learned that it takes a little creativity to have a decent meal in the dining hall using the basic ingredients we are provided with.

At home, I love to be in the kitchen. Whether it’s cooking, baking, or just experimenting, so I know my way around flavors. Trust me, these little recipes and tips will make a world of a difference for your dining hall experience.

Banana Bread Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of those foods that is nothing without its toppings. Over the summer, I spent a lot of time baking banana bread and I was really missing it when I came back to school. My solution was to create a banana bread inspired oatmeal breakfast. First, you’ll want a pretty ripe banana. It doesn’t need to be totally rotten like it would be for banana bread, but you definitely want it to be on the sweeter side. (Pro Tip: I like to grab a banana or two and let them ripen a little in advance. I have also used under/perfectly ripened bananas, they’re just a little harder to mash.) In a bowl, peel a banana and mash it up with a fork to achieve your desired chunkiness. Then, go to the oatmeal and fill the bowl up, adding a heap of cinnamon. You want the oatmeal to be COVERED. Cinnamon is another thing that I keep in my backpack because you can put it on anything, and not all dining halls have it. Depending on how sweet you want your oatmeal, add in a drizzle of maple syrup. Finally, mix it all up then add any additional toppings like chocolate chips, peanut butter, and don’t forget a little dash of salt!

Cottage Cheese Bowls (Ft. Everything Bagel Seasoning)

Hear me out. I love making cottage cheese bowls at home with so many toppings from soft boiled eggs to lox so I was on a mission to find a way to give myself the same satisfaction while at school. First, grab a bowl and get a heaping scoop (or two!) of cottage cheese. Then, grab two hard boiled eggs from the hot breakfast station or the cold salad bar station. They’re no soft boiled eggs, but they get the job done. Place the eggs on top of the cottage cheese and cut in half with a spoon so that they are facing the yolk side up. Season all that up with some salt and pepper. Now, the important part: toppings. The beauty of the cottage cheese bowl, especially with a severely overboiled egg, all lies in the toppings. I’m extra, so I have some of my own secret ingredients and I will say they make all the difference. I like to put some tomato from the sandwich/salad bar then topping with everything bagel seasoning of my own. Guys…. Everything Bagel Seasoning is a must have to keep in your backpack, not kidding. I add it to my savory breakfasts and salads. It is so easy to just keep in my bag and take out when needed. Another topping that I like to add is Cholula hot sauce, you can’t beat the classic hot sauce and egg combo.

PB&J Yogurt Bowl

This one is a bit basic, but definitely worth mentioning. Yogurt bowls have become a new thing for me because I used to hate yogurt. The texture and the taste was a no-go. Recently, I’ve found amazing yogurt bowl combos that make breakfast so much better. You’re going to start with a bowl of plain yogurt. (Sometimes the yogurt is weird here so this depends on how the yogurt quality is on a given day.) Then I get some jam from where the spreads are by the toaster and put a little dollop of that on top of the yogurt. Then, using a spoon, I mix it all up. It’s very similar to the fruit on the bottom of Chobani yogurt cups, so if you enjoy those then just leave the bowl as is. Next, I take some peanut butter–I like to bring my own in a little container because I like mine the best and I’m extra but the one they have in the dining hall obviously works–and swirl it in. I try to not mix it too much because I enjoy having the variety of different textures in each bite. Then, I add some crunch. Again, I am extra and bring my own Catalina Crunch cereal topping, but any granola or cereal works. I know a lot of people who enjoy putting Cheerios in their yogurt! Finally, I top with some salt because it really brings out the flavor of the peanut butter.

Dining Hall Soup Shout Out (Ft. Seasoning)

The most underrated station in the dining hall is the soup. I liked soup before coming to UVM, but now I LOVE soup. They are usually a safe go to for me because not only are they tasty, they are also well balanced nutritionally. When in doubt, SOUP! You still need to add seasonings such as salt, pepper, oregano, basil, etc. Honestly, the biggest upgrade you can make to dining hall food is adding your own seasoning. In order to cater to a variety of pallets (especially college students) the food is often underseasoned, left to be able to adjust to one’s personal liking. Take advantage of the available condiments and the spices!

Three of the four recipes I suggested are breakfast recipes (breakfast is my favorite meal), but there are lessons in each that can be applied to other meals. The big take away? Season, season, season. No need to be a crazy person with a million ingredients in their bag because who would ever do that…. All you need is salt, pepper, sauces, and spices the dining halls provide and you will be eating better-tasting food in no time.