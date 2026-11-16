This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do it for you. A phrase my mom told me during my last year of high school and throughout this summer before college. Do it for you? Like, try to be less of a “people-pleaser” and do something because I want to do it? That cannot be the case. I have always gone with the flow and stuck to what everyone else was doing. I did not want to stand out or accidentally steal the spotlight away from others, so doing something for myself was not always prioritized. If you relate to this mindset, keep reading, as I urge you to “do it for yourself.”

I am in the early stages of doing more things for myself, and when I tell you, it is transcending the game, truly. When you discover things you truly like for yourself, without worrying about how it will affect someone else, you will begin to thrive. When you start to put your wants and your needs first, you will notice a difference in your personal confidence. So I encourage you to find something just for you – not for your friends, not for your parents, not for social media, but truly something for you.

For me, joining new clubs on my own without the unnecessary sense of validation from my friends is one of the changes I am making. By putting myself out there, I am forming new connections of my own without feeling tied to other people. My mom has also always told me not to put all my eggs in one basket, and I carry that advice with me as I navigate new things, trying to find ways to gather more baskets! Sometimes if you have one basket overflowing with eggs you may begin to feel lost and unsure of where to go. The basket analogy refers to friendships in my eyes. By this I mean if you put your everything into one, or a few friendships and something goes wrong, you are left on your own without that basket you had become so dependent on.

So, what else can I do for me? Great question with a somewhat complex answer. Everyone is different and has different interests, so my answer to this question may be different from yours. I like to take time for myself to either watch a new show or go to the gym. These things make me feel like I am doing something that is truly for me. This past Sunday, I was actually able to walk on the treadmill with incline for an entire hour; something I have never done before until this day. I actually surprised myself, especially because I had a big exam the next day. But I was able to recognize that my body and mind needed a break from the stress of studying. After this workout, I felt like a new person. I suddenly became more productive; I did my laundry, I got a real dinner, I finished an assignment, and even got myself set up for the week. That night, I experienced the best night’s sleep since I moved to school this year. That workout truly felt like something I did for me, and that felt amazing.

So maybe going to the gym or walking around your campus is something you can do for yourself! Or maybe if that doesn’t quite bring you joy, getting some candy or desserts at the closest grocery store, or even from a vending machine. I know for me, getting some Skittles from the vending machines before class brings me even the tiniest bit of joy. Or maybe you just finished a big exam. Reward yourself with something fun! Maybe that is going shopping or grabbing ice cream. Whatever it may be, do it for you, because you earned it.