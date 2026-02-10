Did You Hear? It’s the Year of the Horse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Eve, I was bombarded by the informational news that, according to Chinese astrology, 2026 is the year of the horse. When I heard this, I was like okay and? But what made me take a pause was when I found out that 2025 was the year of the snake. It was like an aha, total realization moment. I don’t know about you guys, but 2025 was a really difficult year for me. It felt like everything was changing, and I had no clue how to deal with it. It felt uncomfortable and uneasy.

There’s a major energy shift when it comes to this new year. Snakes are mysterious and an observer. They watch more than they do. I came to the conclusion that 2025 was a transformation. I came to terms with what I want in my life, and getting there took a lot out of me. I cut out what wasn’t serving me and pinpointed my values in life. What I am learning now is that I spent that year essentially “researching” and “planning” what I wanted for my future, and 2026 is where I will implement these new lessons.

Horses are lucky, free-spirited, and confident. This means 2026 is all about taking risks and putting goals into action. It’s about not caring what other people think and just being you. Not to mention this is the year I will graduate from college and enter “the real world.” Everything clicked when I realized this.

So as 2026 continues, I’m feeling motivated and reborn. I’ve shed the anxiety and uneasiness that clouded my mind all last year. I’m getting things done, and I feel good doing it.

Here’s to 2026, as we roam free!