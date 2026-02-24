Create More, Consume Less

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what you believe, most people agree that human beings are naturally wired to create. It’s in our nature. From the beginning of time, people have invented tools, made art, written stories, sang songs, and asked questions about the world. When did our culture shift from creators to consumers? I don’t think technology is solely to blame for this, but it has certainly influenced the capacity to which media is created, consumed, and shared.

What images come to mind when you think of the word “creative?” You may envision an artist standing before a sprawling canvas, a writer sitting at a desk typing intently, or a musician in a recording studio endlessly strumming chords in search of the perfect note. While all of these pursuits are no doubt creative, they are limiting if we allow these activities to be how we define “art.”

Recently I’ve been thinking about what it means to live “artfully,” doing the work I feel called to do and doing it well. This doesn’t often manifest in extravagant ways, but rather in the intention, presence, and purpose with which I show up each day. Anyone who does their craft well and shares their gifts with others, whatever they may be, is an artist. Tending to a garden, washing the dishes, folding laundry, curating playlists, or putting together a tasteful outfit – all of this is art.

Once I stopped placing restrictions on what I did and did not consider “art,” I realized that everyone is an artist. Whether it be thoughtfully decorating a space, keeping a journal, or choreographing a dance routine, our self-expression often serves more than just ourselves. I believe what we feel called to do is often what the world needs most.

In a culture concerned with consuming the “right” things – content, media, food, information – I wonder what it would look like if we shifted our focus from consumption to creation. Instead of fixating on what is missing, what if we spent our energy on building the things we wish existed?

I used to tell people, “I’m not a creative person,” because my view of what it meant to be “creative” was limited. I thought because I didn’t paint, draw, or crochet that I simply wasn’t an artist. The truth is we are all artists, each of us with unique gifts, talents, and interests that if we’re brave enough to share, may be just the encouragement someone needs to pursue their own.