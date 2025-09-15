Circles by Mac Miller: Played, Replayed, Repeated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Circles (2020) is Mac Miller’s sixth studio album, released two years after his tragic death from an accidental drug overdose. Designed as a companion piece to Miller’s fifth studio album, Swimming (2018), the two albums were meant to combine styles inspired by the concept of “swimming in circles.” At the time of his death, Miller had already recorded most of Circles, and producer Jon Biron helped complete the project. The album earned widespread acclaim, and debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200.

Circles is 48 minutes of introspective, yet chill vibes. The 12-song album blends jazzy instrumentals with honest, heartfelt lyrics. It’s difficult to categorize, touching on hip hop, funk, emo rap, soft rock, R&B, indie folk, and more. Circles is perfect for an afternoon walk, an evening spent crafting in your room, or a calm study session in the library. Its complexity and diversity makes it an album you can return to any time, and it never gets old.

While every track on the album has its own magic, there are some I feel especially drawn to. Here are the standouts that I can’t seem to get out of my head:

“Circles”

As the album’s opener and one of its singles, “Circles” immediately sets the tone. The track is mellow and stripped-down, letting Mac’s unique vocals and lyrical honesty shine. Simple but powerful, it feels like a direct glimpse into his mind. It’s calming, versatile, and one of those rare songs that is perfect for any mood.

“Blue World”

The album’s second single, “Blue World” is a complete shift from the mellow opener. Kicking off with an echoey intro, it quickly transforms into an upbeat, playful, track that is impossible not to move along to. Mac’s rapping feels effortless, smooth, witty, and full of personality, which keeps the song light even though it touches on deeper themes. Its playful production makes this song a perfect energy booster, adding variety and showing the album’s range.

“Good News”

The most popular track on the album, “Good News” earns that spot for a reason. Gentle and bittersweet, it pairs peaceful instrumentals with Mac’s sullen yet soulful vocals, making the lyrics feel especially raw and real. Knowing it was released after his passing makes the song hit even harder, almost like he’s speaking directly to listeners. With headphones on, it feels dreamlike—perfect for a late-night listen or unwinding before bed.

“Hand Me Downs”

One of the more underrated tracks on the album, “Hand Me Downs” feels like a true hidden gem. Dreamy and layered, it captures Mac’s softer, introspective side in a way that feels almost timeless. The lyrics are romantic while the production lifts you into the clouds, making it both heartfelt and atmospheric. As the youngest of three, I might have a personal bias toward the title, but bias aside, this is one of those songs worth discovering if it hasn’t already made it onto your playlist.

“Surf”

Near the end of the album, “Surf” sets the tone for the album’s closing moments. Warm, soothing, and hopeful, it’s one of Mac’s most romantic tracks. His lyrics celebrate slowing down and finding peace in love. A favorite line of mine;“So much of this world is above us, baby” captures the song’s dreamy, almost weightless quality. It’s the kind of track that feels perfect for an early morning, a peaceful walk, or any moment when you need to pause and breathe. More than anything, it reminds listeners of Mac’s ability to blend vulnerability with beauty, leaving the album on a note of calm reflection.

Even though Mac is gone, albums like Circles are a reminder of why his artistry will never be forgotten. His music has defined a generation, and Circles is a beautiful example of his range—quite a contrast from hearing “The Spins” blasting in a frat basement! If you haven’t listened yet, I highly recommend giving it a try. The album blends genres effortlessly, showcases Mac’s lyrical talent, and feels endlessly versatile – perfect for studying, hot girl walks, morning coffee, or a late-night Pinterest scroll. Ultimately, Circles is one of those rare albums that stays with you long after the music stops, and it’s impossible not to keep it on repeat.