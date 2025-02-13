Burlington’s Best Affordable Valentines Date Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Burlington has a ton of affordable hidden gems perfect for this year’s Valentines, Galentines, or solo dates! From an independent movie theatre to a board game cafe, there’s no way anyone is spending this Valentine’s Day with nothing to do. Treat your loved ones or yourself!

The Boardroom

First we have The Boardroom, Burlington’s very own board game cafe! They have over 700 board games to choose from and a great menu selection of apps, sweet treats, and beverages. You can play as many games as you want for as long as you want for a $6/person game fee. My friends and I often bring Uno or a plain deck of cards to cafes and restaurants, but the Boardroom is somewhere we can go that is built specifically for snacking, chatting, and gaming!

Sangha Studio

Sangha Studio is a by donation yoga studio, so you pay what you can! There are two locations in Burlington on Pine Street and in the Old North End, and one location in Williston. It is a super affordable yoga option for any time of year, but I think having a Galentines yoga date here would be super fun. They have a ton of classes for every skill level, and even host some classes virtually! I can picture it now, a takeout Valentines dinner and yoga live stream… It is beautiful.

VTIFF

Vermont International Film Festival HQ hosts weekly movie screenings at their Lake Street Landing theatres! On Valentine’s weekend they are showing the director of Challengers newest movie, Queer, at 7pm on Thursday. Friday and Saturday they are showing three new documentaries. Tickets to all movies at $6 for students. I love movies. I love movie theatres. I love movie dates! Yeah, you can’t really talk at the movies, but since you’re already on Lake Street you can debrief the movie at the Skinny Pancake right next door to VTIFF!

Cold Hollow Cider Mill

My final suggestion is actually not in Burlington. Cold Hollow Cider Mill is about a 30 minute drive, but the apple cider doughnuts make it 100% worth it. Bask in the beauty of the scenic drive, and then enjoy breakfast or lunch at the cafe. You can’t miss the cider slushie or cider creemee! This is a great place to enjoy some mountain views and get a treat. You can also see cider production in action! And, if you have time on your way back, you will drive right past the Ben and Jerry’s factory!

I often find myself going to the same three restaurants and coffee shops, but trying new spots in Burlington is a 2025 goal of mine. Hopefully this offers some helpful inspo for your Valentine’s adventures!