Best Vermont Towns to Visit This Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are starting to change colors, the air is crisp, and it feels like the start of a new year as fall humbly approaches. For me, September is the beginning of the calendar year as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in many ways. From the start of the school year, to the dawn of holiday season and the return of familiar rhythms. With fall’s quiet beauty also comes curiosity, and what better way to quench your thirst for adventure than with a little road trip.

New England is arguably the most scenic autumn location in the United States, particularly when it comes to Vermont. Although small in size, the Green Mountain State is brimming with colorful foliage, quaint country sides, and farm stands around every corner ready to be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike when the temperatures drop and the pumpkins are ready for harvest.

Below is a short list of must-see towns this fall in Vermont. While I can’t include all of them, I believe these are certainly worth a visit to fully embrace your Gilmore Girls aesthetic this fall.

Stowe

Iconic and popular, but for good reason! While many people think to visit Stowe in the winter time because of its reputation as a premiere ski destination, Stowe has much to offer before snow ever hits the ground. From countless hiking trails, to picturesque covered bridges, your drive is sure to be a scenic one as you roll by colonial-style buildings, water falls, and apple orchards. Enjoy seasonal food such as apple cider, cinnamon donuts, and wood fired pizza at one of the many local establishments downtown serving up classic New England fare.

Woodstock

Imagine you are stepping foot onto the set of a Hallmark movie in a moody, timeless, East Coast town… enter: Woodstock. The streets are lined with artisan shops, cafes, and boutiques with their window displays brimming with holiday decor. The architecture is stately and traditional, the perfect backdrop for your autumn mood board photos. Soak up the local art scene with community painting classes, live music, and browsing the shelves of independent book stores. If you’re feeling outdoorsy, pick up a guide to the surrounding hiking and mountain biking trails just outside of town!

Quechee

Known for its reputation as an antique collector’s heaven, Quechee is brimming with second-hand and vintage shops spanning multiple stories. Spend a cozy day inside wandering around, admiring the displays, and finding little treasures along the way. Although Quechee is often overlooked as a fall destination in Vermont, this town deserves a stop on your roadtrip. Home to a Vermont State Park, Quechee Gorge is an idyllic hiking, camping, and outdoor-enthusiast destination for an overnight stay if you want to extend your trip and soak-up the natural beauty of the region.

Shelburne

Nestled between the rolling hillside and Lake Champlain is the charming town of Shelburne. Most well-known for its popular tourist attraction, Shelburne Farms, this Vermont landmark is renowned for its farm-to-table dining and appreciation for cultural history. The Shelburne Museum is worth a visit, and houses both indoor and outdoor exhibits, including a 220-foot steamboat named the Ticonderoga (on land)! Photographers and creatives flock from across the US to capture the beauty of this place in its most brilliant season, quintessential in every way. Before you leave, make sure to visit the Shelburne Country Store and get some maple candy (or candies) for the road!

As a UVM student, road tripping is an accessible way to experience the charm of Vermont. I recommend spending a weekend exploring these small towns (and ones not listed here!) with a group of friends. Eat some local food, take in the sights, and romanticize sweater season with your besties. Happy leaf peeping!