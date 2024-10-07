A Floridian’s Guide To Surviving The Snow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

As a lifelong Floridian, I’ve spent most of my life enjoying the sunny beaches and lounging by the pool. But now I find myself in Vermont, where winters are very different from what I’m used to. Instead of flip-flops and tank tops, it’s all about boots and multiple layers. Having experienced this firsthand, I can assure you that winter doesn’t have to mean hibernation. In fact, Vermont has a lot to offer even when it’s snowing sideways. Here’s what I wish I’d known before my first Vermont winter, and how you can not only survive but also thrive in the cold.

Try Winter Sports—Even If You’re Not a Cold-Weather Person

Look, I get it. I used to associate snow with sitting inside sipping hot cocoa while watching it from behind a window. But here’s the secret: embracing outdoor winter sports makes the cold way more bearable. Get outside and try some of these!

Snowshoeing : If you enjoy hiking, snowshoeing is the perfect winter alternative. You can rent a pair of snowshoes and explore snowy trails without worrying about slipping. It’s a great workout and allows you to appreciate Vermont’s beautiful winter landscapes without needing skiing skills.

: If you enjoy hiking, snowshoeing is the perfect winter alternative. You can rent a pair of snowshoes and explore snowy trails without worrying about slipping. It’s a great workout and allows you to appreciate Vermont’s beautiful winter landscapes without needing skiing skills. Fat Biking : If you’re a fan of biking, fat biking is a fun way to continue your passion in the winter. These bikes have oversized tires that provide traction on snow-covered trails. Various places in Vermont, including local parks, offer fat bike rentals and trails to explore. It’s similar to mountain biking but with a winter twist.

: If you’re a fan of biking, fat biking is a fun way to continue your passion in the winter. These bikes have oversized tires that provide traction on snow-covered trails. Various places in Vermont, including local parks, offer fat bike rentals and trails to explore. It’s similar to mountain biking but with a winter twist. Sledding : Okay, this might not seem like a “sport” per se, but sledding is underrated! It’s incredibly fun, and you can get your heart rate up by climbing the hill multiple times. Plus, it’s easy to do with friends and doesn’t require any equipment other than a sled (and maybe some gloves for the inevitable snowball fight).

: Okay, this might not seem like a “sport” per se, but sledding is underrated! It’s incredibly fun, and you can get your heart rate up by climbing the hill multiple times. Plus, it’s easy to do with friends and doesn’t require any equipment other than a sled (and maybe some gloves for the inevitable snowball fight). Nordic Walking : If skiing or snowshoeing feels too intense, grab a pair of Nordic walking poles and take a brisk walk in the snow. The poles aid in balance and provide an upper-body workout, making it feel like a full-body exercise even when you’re just walking through the snow.

: If skiing or snowshoeing feels too intense, grab a pair of Nordic walking poles and take a brisk walk in the snow. The poles aid in balance and provide an upper-body workout, making it feel like a full-body exercise even when you’re just walking through the snow. Downhill Skiing or Snowboarding: Yes, these are the classics, but hear me out—Vermont is known for its ski slopes, and it’s worth trying at least once. Even if you’re a beginner, Vermont’s many ski resorts offer lessons that can help you feel more comfortable. If you stick with it, these sports can become a great way to actually enjoy winter rather than just survive it. Besides, the UVM Ski and Snowboard Club is the largest in the country for a reason.

Homesickness Is Real—And Totally Normal

I’m not going to sugarcoat it; there will be days when you miss the warmth and sunshine of Florida or whatever sunny state you’re from, so much that it hurts. Vermont winters are long and, let’s face it, pretty gloomy at times. Accepting that homesickness is part of the deal really helped me. A couple of hacks: I started keeping little pieces of Florida with me, like photos of the beach or shells from home. I also made it a point to plan trips home (or anywhere warm) during school breaks to recharge with some much-needed vitamin D. Also, staying connected with friends and family in Florida through FaceTime helped me feel less disconnected.

Winter Self-Care Is Non-Negotiable

Winter in Vermont can be tough on your skin and mental health. It’s important to have a solid winter skin-care routine in place. Make sure to invest in a good moisturizer and lip balm because windburn and chapped skin are serious issues. Also, while hot showers may feel nice they can dry out your skin even more, so try to resist turning up the heat too high (I know, it’s hard).

One thing I wish I had known is how much staying social helps during the colder months. It’s so easy to hunker down in your room and binge-watch shows for days, but that can make you feel even more isolated. Find a few friends who also need that push to get out and make a plan to check out local coffee shops or join a club (hint: UVM has lots). Socializing doesn’t have to be grand, but it helps keep the winter blues at bay.

Another tip? Pick up a cozy indoor hobby like knitting, painting, or reading. Engaging in something creative can take your mind off how dark and cold it is outside and give you something to look forward to. Bonus points if it’s something you can do with others!

Vermont winters may seem daunting, especially for those coming from a place like Florida. However, with the right mindset and a few helpful tips they can also be quite incredible. So bundle up, embrace the outdoors, and don’t be afraid to miss home – it’s all part of the experience. Just remember, by the time the snow melts and spring arrives, you’ll feel like a seasoned winter pro.