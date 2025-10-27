5 Last Minute Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably waited until the last minute to figure out what you’re going to be for Halloween, and you refuse to buy anything new for the holiday. I might love Halloween, but I refuse to spend any money at Spirit or on Amazon on a costume I am only going to wear once. Not only is it wasteful, but it gets expensive very fast. So here are 5 costumes I bet you can put together with stuff you already have at home.

Pop Star

It could be fun to make your own character this Halloween. Put together all of your sparkliest clothes and put on some sparkly make-up, and boom you’re a pop star. Take hair inspiration from Britney Spears’ space buns or Olivia Rodrigo’s braids. The messier and more full of shiny clips, the better Fully commit to the bit by creating your pop persona.

Snoopy

I think a lot of people are going to be Snoopy for Halloween this year but it is so easy and so cute, so why not! You can pair any white top with any black bottoms. Add a red scarf or ribbon around your neck, and make some dog ears with a cute hair style or a headband with black felt flaps attached.

A Bug

This is a classic. Pair any color top with really any color bottoms, but I think black works best. You can even make antennas with ribbon, paper, felt, or a head band. Use some big, round sunglasses to make bug eyes. This could also be turned into a “bed bug” by pairing the glasses and antennas with PJs.

Rodrick Heffley

This is super easy and very recognizable. It gets kind of annoying having to explain your costume to every person you run into, so you can avoid all of that with this simple costume. Just take an old white t-shirt and copy “Loded Diaper” logo onto it. Pair it with black bottoms and smudgy black eyeliner, and you have suddenly become the eldest Rodrick brother.

A Sim

This is great because you can wear literally whatever outfit you want. Just make the “Plumbob” with some green paper and attach it to a head band and you’re good to go. If you really want to commit to the bit, memorize some Simlish and those classic Sims dance moves and you’re bound to win the most creative at the costume contest.

Everybody has something that they can easily turn into a super cute Halloween costume. Don’t forget, Pinterest is your best friend.