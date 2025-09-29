5 Easy Ways to Romanticize Your Next Study Session

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often called the best years of your life – packed with club events, late-night adventures, and plenty of personal growth. But let’s be real, studying is unavoidable! Homework might not scream “best years ever,” but it doesn’t have to be dreadful. With a few intentional choices, your next study session will transform into a main character moment. Here are five easy ways to make studying feel like an aesthetic event you’ll actually look forward to:

Put On A Cute Outfit!

I know sweatpants are tempting – especially when cramming before an exam, but putting on a cute outfit can completely change your mindset. It can be as simple as a comfy pair of jeans and a basic sweater. This little wardrobe upgrade sets the vibe for a productive study session, unlike sweats, which make it way too easy to slump down and doom-scroll. Think of it as giving your homework a mini glow-up. When you feel cute and confident, you’re much more likely to actually get stuff done!

Curate The Perfect Playlist

Good music during a long homework session is nonnegotiable, and a playlist made just for studying can set the perfect scene for productivity. Choose tunes that match your mood – chill, upbeat, or mellow – and suddenly studying feels a lot less like a chore. Pro tip: pick songs that keep you focused without distracting you from the task at hand. If you don’t want to make your own, simply search “study mix” on Spotify, and a ready-made playlist will be waiting for you. Think of it as curating the ultimate soundtrack for productivity.

Make Or Buy A Yummy Study Drink!

Caffeine is a classic study hack… But the right drink does more than just wake you up, it sets the vibe. Studying with your favorite beverage in hand is like holding a prop in your main character homework scene. A steaming hot cider, frothy matcha, iced latte, or colorful smoothie can turn an ordinary study session into something you actually look forward to. Bonus: the potential for an aesthetic coffee post on your Instagram story doesn’t hurt!

Choose An Aesthetic Study Spot

Location, location, location! Where you study can make all the difference. Find a spot with good lighting, comfy seating, and just the right amount of background noise. It could be a sunny corner in the library, a spacious table at your favorite café, or a lounge chair on the campus green. Picking a space you actually enjoy makes it easier to focus – it’s intentional, aesthetic, and way more fun!

Use Your Favorite Study Tools

Your study tools can make or break a homework session. Even an hour in the library feels more intentional when your supplies are cute and organized. Using your favorite pens, colorful sticky notes, or a pretty notebook turns note-taking into a creative project, making your study session more enjoyable and productive. Plus, your notes will look ten times more aesthetic, giving you something you’re genuinely proud to review. A little effort in curating your tools goes a long way toward making studying feel intentional.

My ideal study day? Wake up early, put on a cute outfit, and head to a café with an iced coffee in hand. Study for a couple of hours, take a short break at home, then hit campus for another productive session – maybe with an iced matcha this time! Using the five simple hacks above will make your next study session more aesthetic, enjoyable, and productive. Before you know it, you’ll be the academic powerhouse of your own dreams.