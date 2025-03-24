10 Things You Need When Moving to The East Coast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Hey there! I’m an Orgonian who moved to Vermont for college, and I made a list of 10 things I’m so glad I bought before moving to the East Coast. I love it here, but moving coast to coast definitely comes with its culture shocks. I hope this list will aid in smoothing the transition for you and help you feel more prepared to live your East Coast dreams!

Collapsible Umbrella

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, people don’t use umbrellas. If it’s raining outside–and it usually is–we just throw on our Patagonia jacket and pull the hood over our head without a second thought. However, when I was touring colleges on the East Coast I realized it is much more common to use an umbrella rather than just the hood of your jacket to keep dry. I recommend a collapsible one with a case so you can easily slip it in your backpack pocket or purse.

Waterproof Jacket

Yes, an umbrella is a must for staying dry, but that doesn’t discount the value of a high quality jacket to keep warm in the frigid winters and in-between seasons. While down jackets are nice to quickly throw on when going out, a jacket made with rain-wicking material is a must to stay dry no matter what elements you face.

A Good Pair of Rain Boots

Of course to complete the outfit you need a sturdy pair of rain boots. Due to the large amount of snow that blankets the Northeast during winter, the sidewalks are often slippery with melting ice and salt. Rain boots that are waterproof and easy to clean are best for wiping off the muck and keeping your feet dry.

Bag Balm Hand Lotion

Okay, this hand cream was all the rave during the fall and into ski season on campus. Unlike other moisturizing hand lotions that claim to keep your scaly winter skin from cracking, Bag Balm is truly the best bang for your buck. A little bit goes along with this magical cream, and its tiny green tin is iconic.

Tote Bag

This item goes without saying, especially as a college student. Yes, you have a backpack for your school supplies and laptop, but what about that weekend Farmer’s Market run? A tote bag is a must whether you’re moving to an urban city or a small town, you never know when an extra bag can come in handy for groceries, books, or thrifting.

Reusable Water Bottle

If you don’t already own a reusable water bottle, how are you surviving right now? Not only is bottled water expensive, but it’s not always an option. Some college campuses like the University of Vermont have banned the sale of plastic water bottles for sustainability efforts, making it necessary to have a personal bottle. Regardless, staying hydrated is important for your health and wellbeing, so why not do it in style? There are a plethora of brands to choose from, but I suggest Owala, Hydro Flask, Swell, or Klean Kanteen for their quality, ergonomic design, and array of color options.

Packable Hammock

Whether you’re someone who enjoys the outdoors or prefers to relax indoors, a packable hammock might be what convinces you to lounge outside. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, you can find outdoor hammocks for $20 or less on Amazon or outdoor gear retailers. This is one of the best ways to elevate your reading environment or just hang with friends.

Disposable Camera

We live in a digital age with a tiny super computer in our pockets, but there is still something magical about capturing memories on film. Whether you’re moving for school, work, or otherwise, you won’t regret cataloging these periods of transition in your life.

Transit App

I moved from a small rural town where you had to drive 20 minutes to the nearest grocery store, so navigating public transit was new territory for me. Of course you can disregard this if you’re taking a car with you, but I highly suggest familiarizing yourself with the new city’s public transit system wherever you are moving. Be it bus, metro, tram, train or otherwise, most forms of local transportation have their own app you can download to easily navigate and track routes and schedules.

An Open Mind

Finally, embrace the new place you are moving to with all of its quirks and charms. New things are sure to seem uncomfortable and different at first, but you might surprise yourself with what you come to enjoy about a place and the people who inhabit it. Try new foods, introduce yourself to strangers, and stroll around the block to get a sense of the place’s culture. It’s okay to have your own opinions and preferences, but remember that we all do what we know until we are taught otherwise, so be respectful and be curious!