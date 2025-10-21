10 Halloween Costume Ideas that Will Have People Turning Their Heads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is approaching us with around 2 weeks left. If you’re anything like me, picking out the perfect costume (especially in college) feels a little like a chore. It’s stressful and overwhelming. You want it to be unique but also not too difficult to put together. That’s a hard balance. I have executed “extensive” research on costume ideas for this year, and I’m going to share my top 10 with you below.

Padme from Star Wars

More specifically, the all white outfit with the silver bands and white boots. Padme will always be that girl. This could also become a group costume and have people dress as Darth Vader (or Anakin), Princess Leia, or Luke Skywalker.

Lavagirl

I mean, come on, anything to wear a hot pink wig. This costume is just so fun and iconic. You can get very creative with it.

Cavewoman

This is a new one I’ve seen this year. The use of faux fur is just super chic.

Disney Princess

Disney Princesses are great for a group costume. Each one of your friends can select the princess they see themselves most as. This is a super girly and cute costume

Paddington Bear

I think this is one of the most unique costumes I’ve seen. I love seeing everyone’s take on this. It’s nice because you can usually use pieces you already have.

Cleopatra

Cleopatra just gives it girl. This is a costume for gold jewelry lovers. It’s your time to shine.

Angelina Ballerina

I did this costume last year and thought it was adorable. It’s a fun take on a childhood character who many people hold near and dear to their hearts.

Ringleader

I think this costume is just simply hot. I would even draw inspiration from Alix Earle’s Dancing with the Stars debut dance to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

Monster High doll

All the cool fashion girls are dressing as Monster High dolls. This costume is a way to get very creative and go out of your comfort zone with your style.

Peacock

This one may sound funny at first, but I’ve seen some really pretty costumes where people have found super unique feather pieces. This is one you won’t see as often (I assume), so that’s really exciting!

With any of these costumes, you will surely be making people turn their heads when they walk by on the big night!