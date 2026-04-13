Your Study Spot According to Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have our preferred study spots that best fit our needs. And who knows what best fits your needs?

Me, Deena, (Glee reference for the real ones), so, here are your study spots according to your major.

This is purely satirical… unless the shoe fits.

International affairs/politics – library of congress

This obviously matches your love of law, policy, and big white buildings. I’m sure there’s a coffee shop in there where you all can congregate and talk about the ‘state of the world’ while sipping on an americano and swiping away on Hinge to find a situationship for your summer internship that’s totally not a lobbyist.

Engineering – rapunzel’s tower

Your mother Gothel is your homework. No point in leaving if you always have an assignment due!

Keep going, my STEM soldiers.

Y’all probably need the solitude, especially with the shower thing…

biology – greenhouse

I chose a house made of glass for you guys because you need all the whiteboard space you can get to write out all the pathways you need to memorize. Who knows, maybe you’ll find the path to a healthy work-life balance. Maybe the weed garden by Gilmer will teach you a thing or two about photosynthesis… or chilling out.

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

architecture – burj khalifa

This building has the perfect number of windows for you to look out and wish to be done with your work.

I’m sure there’s enough space to build that to-scale replica of the Rotunda somewhere. And hurry, it’s due at 7am!

Neuroscience – A cute niche cafe on the Corner

Look at us, such winners. We get a cute niche cafe not because of favoritism or anything, it’s just because we’re mysterious and know all the cool spots, ya know? Keep working hard, my brainiac companions.

Do we have a caffeine problem? No, why would you ask that?? I shake because the thought of going to class excites me!

Women & Gender Studies – A safe space

No further explanation, keep fighting the good fight.

Finance – Bank/Patagonia

I thought the bank would make it easier for you to withdraw money to put into your crypto account. Then you can pop right into Patagonia to get your new slightly different gray puffer vest. You can do all this while answering the redundant question from your non-finance friends: “Why can’t we just print more money?”

Business – Shannon Library

SIKE, we know what you guys are actually up to. Don’t tire yourself out too much at the frats this weekend.

Y’all make grounds fun!

Conclusion

This is all in good fun; y’all are some of the smartest and most capable people in the country. It’s important to laugh at ourselves a bit to keep us from feeling too hard on ourselves. I hope you had a giggle and a half!