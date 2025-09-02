Your Guide to a UVA Football Gameday 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s football season, and that means beautiful outfits and awesome vibes. Football games are one of the best parts of the first semester because they are fun and are a great opportunity to show school pride while hanging out with friends.

There are a few main parts of any UVA football game, and I am here to help you through them.

The Outfit

My favorite part of any game is, of course, the outfit. For game days at UVA, you can wear whatever you want. I’m serious! People dress in everything from dresses, skirts, to UVA merch. The theme is typically announced prior to the game, ranging from Orange Outs to Blue Outs. You, of course, do not have to follow the theme strictly; I usually just wear whatever I feel most confident in. After all, the games are for fun, so make sure you feel your best in whatever you decide to wear.

Cheers and Chants

One of the best traditions at UVA is the “Good Old Song,” which is sung after every touchdown scored by UVA. Students join arms and sway side-to-side as they sing the song that will quickly become part of your experience here at school. Do not stress about remembering it; there are lyrics for people to follow on the Jumbotron! Eventually, though, it becomes second-nature. There are also fun chants led by the cheerleaders on the field that create an amazing vibe throughout the stadium.

Food

There are various concession stands to purchase food from if you happen to get hungry. A classic is the famous Hoo Dog, which is the best hot dog you will ever consume. In addition, there are water stations to help you stay hydrated throughout the game.

Tailgating

There are tons of tailgates that happen before the game. It is so fun to see family and friends before the game. There are always cute pictures being taken and some fun games held. Tailgating before the game really helps fill out the day, giving you something fun to do before watching the game.

Key Things to Remember

Remember to bring your Student ID to every game because that is your ticket in. All students can watch the football games for free! All you need to do is have them scan it, and you can just walk in. It is important to remember that at Scott Stadium, we have something called the 4th Side, which is the hill that students like to stand on to view the game. Some additional reminders are that bags must be clear and fit the size standards of the stadium.

I hope this short guide gives you a little more insight into how UVA football games work. Let’s have an amazing season!