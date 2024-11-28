Winter Break Packing 101: Essentials For College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

When I was a first year, I remember that winter break seemed so daunting, mostly because everyone was talking about what they were going to pack. I heard that it was so important to switch out your clothing as the colder weather is going to start up. I was so worried because I am a chronic packer. Now, as a second-year student, I have come up with a system that makes it easy for me to decide what to bring back and also items I need to bring from home to make sure that I start the second semester on a good note.

Starting Point:

Some things to think about are when you are going to be back home. For me, being out of state, I need to find a good balance about what to leave here for the spring, while also keeping in mind that I would most likely go back home for a weekend at least in my spring semester. Once you have a rough idea of when you will be back, you will also be able to know what clothing you can keep at home or keep in your room at UVA. Also, make sure to be honest with yourself and think about if you will be buying more clothes in the upcoming months.

What I Am Bringing This Winter Break:

For this break, I am honestly going to bring quite a few things back. I am trying to be really good this year about not having so much in my room because the truth is I only use some of the items. I have a couple of bins of stuff that I haven’t touched, so all of that is going home. I think the hardest truth to hear is that if you have not worn it yet you probably will not miss it if you bring it back home.

my examples of items to bring home:

Some hair products that I have not used

My Keurig (sad to say everyone was right when they say you do not use it nearly enough)

Some dresses (I usually gravitate to the same four or five so bringing some home will save up on space for more sweaters)

Some shoes (I tend to rotate between three or four pairs)

Some skirts (I LOVE a pretty skirt, but I honestly just have so many of them with me at UVA)

Some lighter jackets

Again, a lot of things that are going home are things that I have not gravitated towards. So, although it is hard to part with them at the time, I think having more space for other items is going to be really nice

What I will be Bringing back to school:

Now this is my favorite part because it is all of the new fun stuff I get to bring to school with me. I feel like when I go home I always discover some fun items that I left at home. Besides that I am definitely looking to bring back some cozy stuff for winter. I also have some clothing that I think I want to swap out which is going to make the spring semester really fun.

Cozy sweaters

Boots

Clothing from my mother’s closet

Jewelry from my mother’s closet

More hoodies (can never have too many)

Scarfs

Some thicker jackets

More blankets and pillows (I actually love having a bed full of blankets and pillows especially in the winter)

I am so excited to go through all the things at home that I may have forgotten. It is one of my favorite arts of winter break!

restocks:

The last category that I think is essential to think about is what items I need refills of. There are so many things that I have used and are on their last leg that need to be restocked when I go back home. I always find myself using break as a benchmark for when I can get new products.

my to buy list for break:

New indoor slippers

More air fresheners refills for room

Restock on favorite makeup products (right now I am obsessed with the Merit Blush Balm and Park Ave Princess Bronzer)

New pijamas (because why not get new winter ones)

Skincare products

Lip balm (a MUST for the winter weather)

Obviously, there is not going to be one perfect list for everyone about what to keep, bring home, and bring back. But, I hope that some of the things I have listed above are able to spark inspiration! I wish everyone the best luck on their finals and hope everyone has an awesome holiday season!