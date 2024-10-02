The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fashion trends constantly going in and out of style, everyone is always purchasing new clothes to add to their wardrobe rotation. The hidden costs of this habit are the million tons of fashion waste that are generated each year, which negatively impact the environment. Although there is no one-stop fix for this issue, one way to diminish our harmful effects on our world is to embrace shopping secondhand.

Online Thrifting

Enter the world of online thrifting: apps such as Depop, Poshmark, Mercari and ThredUp. Since more and more people have been using these apps, there is a wide variety of products to browse and buy. From vintage finds to designer brands, the selection of these apps is always improving. There is something for everyone there; you can find any store name for a significantly discounted price. The apps have become extremely user-friendly, allowing you to filter what type of item you want, the price, and even the condition. For example, people will sell brand new items, tags and boxes still on, for a price that is much lower than retail.

Finding the hidden gems

Besides the obvious sustainability benefits, you can also find products that are out of stock at their respective stores. Sometimes all the sizes get snatched up too fast on a clothing item’s main site, but luckily someone could be selling your exact size on Depop. The sellers are generally very responsive and will have your purchase shipped out fast. You can even communicate with them, and they will ensure the item is in transit to get to you when needed. Personally, I have found that using thrifting apps has saved me a lot of time and has helped me contribute more to sustainability efforts.