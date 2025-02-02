Why I Love Valentine’s Day — And You Should Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

After making it through a very dreary and cold January, we have officially made it to February. That can only mean one thing — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! I could not love Valentine’s Day more. As a lover of all things pink, Valentine’s Day fills my heart with so much joy. However, I encounter plenty of people around this time of the year who loathe Valentine’s Day on account of not having a Valentine. Here’s some good news — you can be your own Valentine! It is so much fun to celebrate yourself, your friends, and your family. Here are my favorite parts of the days leading up to February 14th.

1. Valentine’s Day decorations galore!

As soon as you step into a store like Target, you will instantly find so many Valentine’s Day decor and goodies. I particularly enjoy decorating my apartment for Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped garlands. The point is — there is something for everyone when it comes to Valentine’s Day decorations. Even picking out a fun heart-shaped mug can bring a smile to your dorm or your apartment. There is so much joy to be had when you embrace this season of love.

2. Valentine’s Day candy (obviously)

I certainly don’t need an excuse to eat candy, but if I did, celebrating Valentine’s Day is a great reason. The options are endless — from heart-shaped Reese’s to pink and red gummy hearts, I am in heaven during February. There is also something so nostalgic about picking out Valentine’s Day candy. It reminds me of being in elementary school and giving out treats to my whole class.

3.Sending Valentine’s Day cards

I love stationery, so picking out Valentine’s Day cards is a highlight for me. There is something so thoughtful and special about sending a card to someone by mail. As my family can attest to, I am very easily manipulated by a punny card. Good news — there are so many great Valentine’s Day cards with puns. Let someone know that “Olive You.”

4. Miley Cyrus was right — I can buy

myself flowers.

There is no need to wait for someone to send you flowers on Valentine’s Day. Get yourself your own flowers! I think it is so empowering to celebrate yourself on a day designed to celebrate all the love in your life. After all, I think self-love is essential to surviving the realities of day to day life. The next time you go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, grab some flowers for yourself because you deserve it. Creating your own flower arrangement is also incredibly therapeutic and a fun creative outlet.

I hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!