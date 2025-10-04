Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno looking at each other while actress Lola Tung looks at Gavin from a distance.
Where Would TSITP Characters Hang Out Around UVA?

Miriam Grosman Student Contributor, University of Virginia
The Summer I Turned Pretty may have wrapped up for the season, but for fans like me and fellow UVA students, the characters still feel close. So close, in fact, I started wondering: where would Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest hang out if they went to UVA? Every UVA student knows that where you spend most of your time on grounds says a lot about who you are. To start off, let’s begin with everyone’s favorite:

Conrad Fisher

When thinking about where I might encounter the brooding older brother, one place came to mind.

Brown Library.

I can picture Conrad sitting in the back, headphones in, trying to focus on biology while thoughts of Belly cross his mind. He would have a cold brew beside his computer, and maybe a couple scattered pens. Conrad would make trips back and forth from the printer, trying to get it to work, but then, as we all inevitably do, give up. 

When Conrad would finish up studying at Brown Library, he might visit…

Belly Conklin

I like to think Belly would be laying on the lawn looking out over the Rotunda. She would bring her friends, have picnics, and visit open lawn rooms. I could even see Belly journaling at night, scolding the students who engage in the tradition of streaking the lawn.

And then there’s…

Jeremiah Fisher

The life of the party, and probably one of the students, Belly would be side-eyeing for streaking the Lawn. You’d find him at TDX, trailed by a group of girls, shouting at the end of the night, “If you aren’t a brother, or sleeping with one, get out!” Aside from his degenerate frat house appearances, I can also see Jeremiah hitting up North Grounds Gym by Darden and getting in a couple of reps after class. He might get lost on the bus system, but he’d make it there eventually. 

Aside from the main three, I think I would definitely find other TSITP characters around Grounds.

Denise? She’d be posted up in the basement of Clem (aka the dungeon), laser-focused. If Steven dared to interrupt her study grind, he’d be met with the signature death glare of a pre-med student doing last-minute biology Top Hat assignments.

Speaking of Steven, he has that main character energy and would gravitate toward places with a bit of a scene. He’d hang out with friends between classes, debating politics or music, probably with a strong coffee in hand. Take It Away for the classic UVA sandwich run between lectures, he’d hype the house dressing like it’s elite cuisine (which, he would be correct about). If Taylor went here, Steven would 100% be walking around Grounds, “accidentally” bumping into her, or timing his walk past her dorm.

Last but certainly not least, Taylor! Taylor would definitely be at Memorial Gym practicing volleyball spikes and maybe dabbling in pickleball when she’s bored. She would lock in outside Corner Juice, opting for their whey protein smoothies (delicious, by the way).

With honorable mention, Susanna and Laurel would definitely show up to Parents’ weekend decked out in Virginia sweatshirts and Cavalier merch. 

Whether they’re brooding in Brown or bumping into crushes on the Lawn, it’s fun to imagine the TSITP crew navigating UVA life. Honestly, they’d fit right in.

