When Institutions Fail to Protect Their Students: Understanding the Cornell Case

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

INTRODUCTION

Trigger Warning: This story contains material about sexual assault and rape.

The Cornell case extends way beyond just one institution. According to the National Library of Medicine, 1 in 5 women in the U.S. has been raped at least once in their lives, and, as listed by the CDC, more than 4 in 5 rape survivors reported that they were first raped before the age of 25. Many people are unaware of how high these statistics are. The Jane Doe case at Cornell University took place two years ago, in 2024, but is only now gaining attention. Prior to it gaining public attention, the local District Attorney chose not to pursue criminal charges against the perpetrators. This illustrates how rape cases can be ‘shoved under the rug.’ As this case shows, it is long overdue to create new systems to counteract this hard reality.

DETAILS OF THE CASE

On October 19, 2024, Jane Doe, a Cornell student, attended a frat party at the Chi Phi Fraternity at Cornell University. While there, she consumed alcohol and ketamine and was subsequently assaulted for hours by multiple men while being unable to consent due to intoxication. There was also evidence of a Snapchat group chat containing 57 Cornell frat brothers. In the group chat, one of the men who sexually assaulted Doe sent a picture of her and stated that there was a woman upstairs for “free” sex.

It took multiple days after the incident for Jane Doe to fully gather the details of the night. As she realized what had happened, Doe reported the incident with little support. Cornell University shut down the Chi Phi chapter. They also expelled 2 and suspended 2 of the 7 men who were with Doe on that night; two were found ‘not responsible’; and one of the seven had already graduated and therefore received no punishment. No formal charges were put forward, and compared to their actions, Cornell’s response was a slap on the wrist for a serious, life-altering assault.

Some have argued with Doe, claiming that her initial report back in 2024 contrasted with her current claims in 2026. Doe’s attorneys challenged those accusations, stating that she was deeply traumatized and in denial. It is questionable whether she received the support needed by the University to truly acknowledge at the time what had happened in full detail.

THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF A UNIVERSITY

It is important to acknowledge that this Cornell case is not just a story about one university. It raises a much larger question: what happens when a student reports sexual violence, and how do institutions respond? Universities have a responsibility to protect students, investigate cases appropriately, give victims the attention they deserve, communicate thoroughly, and educate students about the safety systems that are available to them. When assault victims on campus come forward, it is imperative that they receive immediate access to support and information without pressure to consider all of their options and receive support through the reporting process. The people investigating these incidents need to be trained to understand trauma and sexual assault. Without these systems in place, how are students supposed to feel safe and comfortable coming forward about their experience with sexual violence?

Specifically in the Jane Doe case, we begin to wonder if the University adequately supported Doe. What would’ve happened differently if Cornell had gone about this in a different way? What if the person performing the interview to take her statement was trained more thoroughly about trauma and traumatic responses? The lack of this happening leaves us wondering if Cornell wants to support victims of assault or if they are primarily focused on protecting the University.

Universities should be expected to adhere to standards that will provide a safe and respected environment for students. While Title IX protocols are in place, those are clearly not enough. They need to be transparent in informing students on how they will respond to reports of sexual violence. They need accessible resources that are easy to find and navigate so that they can get appropriate help. They need to have trauma-informed reporting where students can be treated with care while reporting traumatic experiences and where they won’t be judged or scrutinized. They need to hold themselves accountable when communicating their disciplinary procedures. They need to have prevention systems in place that educate students on sexual assault and consent, and have serious consequences and support in pressing charges to help dissuade students from committing assault. Having some of these is not enough – all elements need to be in place to ensure there is safety for everyone.

There is no need to wait for something bad to happen to implement more robust, trauma-informed preventative systems for sexual assault. Everyone should be educated, and everyone should feel safe. While there are pieces required to be in place through Title IX, many new students do not know ahead of time what to do if they are sexually assaulted. College itself is a huge, new, overwhelming experience. For most of us, it is the first time we have lived away from our parents. What lesson about the world is college teaching us if we aren’t kept safe? One woman who isn’t kept safe sends a message to all women.

QUESTIONS WE SHOULD ALL KNOW THE

ANSWER TO

Who do I contact if I experience sexual violence? Where can I get confidential support? Do I have time to process the trauma, or do I have to report immediately? What happens if I report? What are my Title IX options? Can I receive academic or housing accommodations? Can I choose whether to involve law enforcement? If I choose to involve law enforcement, can I receive support? What happens if I don’t remember everything that happened? What protections exist against retaliation?

These are questions that every college student should know the answer to, just like they know where the dining hall is and how to find assignments. For anyone who doesn’t know the answers, we encourage you to explore your university’s website to find out more. If the answers to these are not available, please contact your university. Ask them to do better and request that this information be more readily available.

SUPPORTING JANE DOE

WHAT YOU CAN DO AND WHAT WE SHOULD TAKE AWAY

As the Jane Doe case moves forward, one of the most important things to remember is that a person is at the center of this. Jane Doe was brave enough to come forward with her lawsuit while trying to maintain her privacy and anonymity. It is incredibly important that we respect her and that we don’t try to identify her.

Supporting Jane Doe means recognizing the courage that it took to report an experience of sexual violence over multiple years. We can share her story and continue to speak out against sexual assault. The Cornell case is an opportunity for students everywhere to look at their own campuses and to ask, “Would I know where to go if something happened to a friend or me? Would I trust my university to listen?” Universities should ask their students what they need to feel safer and more confident that they will be listened to and that their answers will be believed.

We can also support survivors in our own communities. If a friend tells you that they experienced sexual violence, all you need to do is listen. Don’t ask questions that put the blame on them. Don’t pressure them to report or take a specific course of action. Help them find resources and let them know that you’ll support them, no matter what they decide to do. Remember that trauma takes time to heal, and what someone wants to do might change as they heal.

Helping individuals is not enough. It is time to challenge the culture that makes survivors afraid to speak up. Take consent seriously, intervene if you notice something that may be unsafe, don’t spread rumors, and recognize that sexual violence can happen to anyone. If you see someone assaulting another person, which means engaging in sexual behavior when they are too intoxicated to consent, speak up and take action.

Supporting Jane Doe means more than just standing behind one person. It means asking what we can change so the next student who needs help knows exactly where to turn and knows that they will not have to face it alone.

MOVING FORWARD

The Cornell case is still unfolding, but the conversation it has started should not end with a verdict. Jane Doe’s experience reminds us why survivors deserve to be heard, why institutions must be held accountable, and why every student should be educated on consent so we can end the prevalence of sexual violence. We may not be able to change what has happened, but we can choose what happens next. Hopefully, Jane Doe and all the other Jane Does out there know that so many people are fighting for them and that we all have their backs.