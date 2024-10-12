What’s In And Out This Semester At UVA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that I’ve fully experienced my first year at UVA, it’s easy to understand the basics of being a Hoo. The basics include saying “grounds” and not “campus”, the buses being your best friend, and showing up to every football game without understanding any of the rules. With my newfound seniority, I feel as though I’m able to share what I think should be in and out this upcoming semester and hopefully the upcoming years.

In: School Spirit

School spirit is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only do you get to show your hoo-pride but you also get to look cute doing it. Coordinating outfits with your friends is an unmatched experience that I think is completely in for this semester’s sports games. I don’t just mean the football games, I want us to put this amount of effort into the indoor volleyball games, soccer games, heck even the dodgeball games. So pull out the striped overalls and your cowgirl boots, and head to those events!

Out: Jaywalking at O’Hill

Ok maybe this is too niche, but it has got to stop. Every time I’m at that crosswalk I see first-years walking into the street like there isn’t a bus tumbling down their way. I know it seems tedious especially if you’re in a rush or don’t see cars coming, but no dining hall food is worth risking getting an injury via moped. Imagine that, injury by moped? Absolutely not.

In: Bringing Jackets and umbrellas to frats

Self-love is not risking getting congested just to go to a frat’s humid basement. Bringing a cheap jacket from the thrift store and an umbrella from any convenience store can save you from the running mascara you’d be risking. You may be thinking, “Deena this is good in theory, but what if people steal my stuff??” and to that I say, it’s not as big of a problem as you would think. Believe it or not, people here do not steal as much as you would expect at a college campus. Maybe it’s the honor code, maybe most people here are well-off enough to afford to buy a new umbrella and a boat if they asked nice enough to their parents (no shade… ok maybe a bit), or people here just don’t care enough to steal. Either way, go ahead and bring that warm jacket and just shove it under a table, because people are probably too busy dancing on top of the table to know it’s there.

Out: Streaking the lawn before 11pm

I understand wanting to live life to the fullest in college and that includes doing the fun traditions of UVA like streaking the lawn. With all the adrenaline running through your system and the under-developed frontal lobes we all have, I want to do something stupid with your friends on a night out. That being said, we should have some sort of decorum. To put it as nicely as I can, I shouldn’t be seeing your birthday suit at 10:30pm on my way to Raising Canes.

In: Having beef with other schools

Hear me out, I out of everyone am fully aware of how we as an establishment are able to improve, but there is nothing more exhilarating than saying “At least I’m not a Hokie”. Having a bit of healthy competition has always been good for the soul, and I truly think we should carry it over to this semester. I’ll leave you with a quote I overheard a guy say behind me at a football game while UVA won against Boston college (24-14 by the way), “It’s going to be a long ride back to Boston”.

Out: talking in the library during finals week

This should be a given, but unfortunately, we have friends who refuse to apply this skill to reality. There is no scenario where you should be projecting your voice loud enough to your friends for me to hear about your situationship across the room. My love, leave your bag at the table to save your spots and take a 5-minute break to unload the baggage you desperately want to share. I hope you leave him and I hope I pass this organic chemistry final.

In: changing your major/exploring your options!

It’s very easy to fall into the grind mindset where everything is about how fast and efficiently you can get money with your major. But just as fast as money can come in, you can become burnt out and stuck in a major you absolutely hate. I’m not saying completely throw away the concept of getting money, (I get it, a girl needs to pay these bills somehow) but find ways to incorporate things you love into your goals. That could include majoring in something that meets in the middle of your passions and your financial goals or in something that will help you career-wise and minoring in something that will help you stay connected to the things you love. Sometimes college can feel like a long line of permanent decisions, but it’s never too late to realize something is not for you. Decisions like these will lead you to where you need to be!

Out: Scooters on sidewalks

Ending on a universal agreement here. I’m going to keep it short and cute. One, it’s not legal so go ahead and keep those wheels on the road. Two, you look silly having to basically turn yourself sideways on the narrow sidewalks to not run into a pedestrian or a tree. Three, getting nearly run over by a scooter is humiliating for both parties. So please, get out of everyone’s way.

Conclusion

I hope you find this list helpful, but also do what you want, angel. The whole point of college is to experiment and make mistakes, so go do that. It’ll be a fun story to look back on once you’re out of here. So go do that (legal) stupid thing! Be embarrassing! Do what you love!