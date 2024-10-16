The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, UVA is a Thursday school and Halloween this year just so happens to be on a Thursday.

This may seem perfect for some people, but for those who have early morning classes on Fridays, it is less than ideal.

Here are some Halloween alternatives of what to do if you don’t want to, or just can’t go out on Halloween night!

Trick or treating on the lawn

Trick or treating on the Lawn has been a long-time tradition! It was first established in the late 1980s and has been running since then! It is not only open to UVA students, but also everybody in the Charlottesville community, so bring your friends, dress up, and check it out.

Hosted by Housing and Residence life, this year, it’ll be on Halloween Day, Thursday, October 31st from 5-7pm. Lawn residents and CIOs at UVA will be spread across the Lawn rooms and giving out candy.

Watch movies!

If there’s one thing you must do on Halloween, it is to watch Halloween movies. If not on Halloween day, at least the days leading up it. Halloween movies always get people into the spirit, and some throwback movies always gets me feeling nostalgic.

The classic halloweentown

As a kid, this movie played during the week of Halloween every year, and every time I watch it, it keeps getting better

Disney’s Girl vs. Monster

In my opinion, this is one Disney’s best Halloween DCOMs (besides Halloweentown, of course). The costumes, the singing, and the plotline are just chef’s kiss together.

Hocus Pocus

Can’t have Halloween without the infamous Hocus Pocus.

Corpse Bride

If you’re looking for something to get you into the spooky mood, Corpse Bride is a great way to start.

Scream

One of my favorite horror movie franchises! The plot will never get old (no matter how many sequels they make) and you’ll get so attached to the characters. Get ready to scream with your friends this Halloween and have a movie marathon!

Baking

If you enjoy baking, take a trip to the Harris Teeter at the Barracks and get some of those cute Halloween themed Pillsbury cookies! They’re so easy to make and taste so delicious.

If you’re not a fan of Pillsbury cookies, you can bake anything you want! It’s super fun to make cupcakes or cookies with friends and to decorate them.

Pumpkin painting

Looking for a fun, creative activity? Paint some pumpkins! Get together with some friends and paint pumpkins together. I love seeing what ideas my friends come up with.

Recently, I painted a little pumpkin with one of my clubs and I have decided to leave it as decoration outside my door!

Take pictures

It’s Halloween! Dress up and take some pictures with your friends. Even if you aren’t going out, doesn’t mean you can’t dress up. You could take some cool pics at the Rotunda at night, or even just outside your dorm. Scope out some unique locations and take pics, especially digi pics because the flash will always do you justice.

Enjoy your halloween

Even if you can’t go out, or just don’t want to go out, you can still enjoy Halloween. Party culture is huge, but it doesn’t make or break Halloween, all that matters is that you have fun in the spirit of Halloween.