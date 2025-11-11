Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
We Need to Talk About the Starbucks Bear Cup

Starbucks has done it again

The new “Bearista” cup has gone viral, but what does this cute cup say about consumerism and marketing?

On November 6th, Starbucks introduced a glass bear cup, topped with a green beanie and featuring a green and white striped straw, which had consumers rushing to their local stores. The only problem? Most people couldn’t get their hands on one. Within hours, the cups were sold out, popping up on resale sites for triple the price. It’s a familiar story: Starbucks creates a limited-edition item, social media makes it go viral, and suddenly, a $25 cup becomes a status symbol. 

What Starbucks has mastered is having a limited supply of a new item, which bolsters the sense of urgency and the deep desire among consumers to obtain their own. Some modern economists have coined this type of marketing as “FOMO marketing.” It’s a tactic brands like Starbucks employ to encourage quick purchases by using psychological cues, including exclusivity and scarcity. Starbucks does an incredible job with this form of marketing; just think about the seasonal PSL and holiday drinks that are only available for a limited time.

The thing is, owning the bear cup isn’t about just having a cup for coffee. It’s about social validation and being able to post about having it online. This is an example of conspicuous consumption, where consumers purchase something solely to enhance their own status or image in the eyes of others. While we might not think that a bear cup would fall into this category, think about how expensive they are becoming on third-party reselling sites. As demand increases, prices climb. 

The Bearista cup phenomenon is intriguing not only because of how rapidly it sold out, but also because of what it represents. The attractiveness of the cup speaks to a broader cultural trend: our desire to use consumption as a means to find happiness and identity. A bear wearing a Starbucks beanie and smiling becomes a symbol of warmth and community. Starbucks has mastered the art of selling emotion. Carefully crafted to match the selective style of social media feeds, each limited-edition release offers a dose of freshness and sentimentality. The Bearista cup is designed to be photographed and sought after with its warm charm and instant recognition.

Ultimately, the Bearista cup is more than just adorable; it’s the epitome of capitalism. It demonstrates how even the most basic pleasures, such as a cup of coffee, can become things people will empty their pockets for. Starbucks has done it again, showing its ability to transform comfort into a product. 

