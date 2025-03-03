The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am always on the hunt for new media to consume — podcasts, books, TV shows, and movies. I write for The Cavalier Daily, and two years ago, the Editor-in-Chief of the paper would include what she was watching, reading, and listening to each week in her staff-wide email. I always loved this because it helped me to find new books, shows, and music. Sharing the media you are consuming tells a story about that current state you are in, and it’s also a fun way to get recommendations from others. Inspired by this old weekly tradition, here is what I am currently watching, reading, and listening to.

Watching — Succession on HBO

I am very late to the world of Succession, but I have quickly become very engrossed in the crazy lives of these characters. I am close to finishing season 1, and I could not be more thrilled to have 3 more seasons at my disposal. The basic premise of Succession is that a major media company, Waystar Royco, is started by the Roy family. The founder, Logan Roy, is becoming old, and there is a fight to see who will take over the company. The messiness of family dynamics and striking displays of wealth and power are at the forefront of the screen in this fast-paced show that I cannot stop watching.

Reading — Society of Lies by Lauren

Ling Brown

Reading simply for fun has been on the back burner so far this semester. That is not to say I have not been reading — I have been reading plenty for my classes — but my pleasure reading has not been as frequent as I would like. Nevertheless, I am starting a new mystery and thriller novel called Society of Lies, which is part of Reese’s Book Club. I don’t know anything beyond the blurb on the back of the book that enticed me to buy it the other week — the novel takes place during a college reunion at Princeton, the main character’s sister is found dead, and there is some connection to the most exclusive social club on campus. I am so excited to dive into the story as an escape from school.

Listening — “Bags” by Clairo

This song hits home for me right now, so it is currently at the top of my Spotify playlist. Not only was this week a particularly tough one for everyone on Grounds, but the changing of the seasons and the impending end of my fourth-year has me feeling so many different emotions. “Bags” matches my vibe right now because it also has a hint of sunshine — like the beginning of March. I am hopeful yet anxious as we enter the spring, so my music choices reflect this tension.

I’d love to know what you are watching, reading, and listening to!