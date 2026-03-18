UVA Class Recommendation: MDST 2690

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am in my third year at UVA, and I have been trying to explore career options during my open time in my schedule.

MDST 2690

This semester. I am taking MDST 2690, which is a Sports Journalism class. It fulfills the Second Writing Requirement in the College of Arts and Sciences, and it exposes students to the realm of sports media.

What the class is like

One assignment even allows students to cover a UVA sporting event as a game story! The class is discussion-based, and we hear from many guest speakers who have found their footing in the sports media world.

Recommendation

I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in doing something fun and different for their Second Writing Requirement.

It is also a great opportunity to learn about a career you may not have considered pursuing. You may find that Sports Media is the path for you!