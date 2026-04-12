Tour de UVA Corner: A Guide to Restaurants on the Corner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My hands-down favorite time of year at UVA is walking down the corner on a sunny afternoon and seeing crowds of students at all the restaurants. The bustling chaos of dodging people on their afternoon walks with friends and the in-town families walking their dogs makes UVA feel that much more like a tight-knit community. I love catching up with friends and family over food and the corner is a lovely spot that makes all of that possible. Being in the middle of the corner off campus apartments and classes, I walk down the corner oh so much, but I enjoy it every time. Here’s a guide to restaurants on the corner!

The Virginian

Believe it or not, I’ve only ever been to the Virg three times, two of which were in the same week, but I’m in love. I heavily suggest trying their mac n cheese; there’s both an appetizer size and a main course! My favorite part is the surprisingly delicious potato cake that comes on top. I cannot wait to be back.

Trinity Irish pub

I love the atmosphere at Trin. I aspire to sit at their outdoor tables on a warm Friday afternoon and share a pitcher with friends, as I see so many people do. Trin food is absolutely delicious, and I highly recommend the chicken Caesar salad and the chicken Caesar wrap. The fries are amazing too, so don’t skip out!

Boylan heights

Boylan truly doesn’t get enough love. In my eyes, Boylan is always there when you need it. It’s a great place to grab a burger, and their sweet potato fries are divine. I feel very much like an aggressive sports fan when I’m there because there’s always a UVA football or basketball game on. Also, pro tip, Boylan has amazing Super Bowl vibes.

Fig

Honestly, I need to unlock Fig more. I have only been twice, but both times have been so yummy. There are so many deals, like a survivor hour on Thursdays. In my eyes, this is a place to celebrate a friend’s birthday, as that’s the only occasion I’ve been to celebrate friends’ birthdays, so maybe I need to go more regularly!

Asados

My love. I love Asados so much. Their food = delicious. I heavily support the boneless wings, and just a fun fact, it’s half off boneless wings on Mondays! I also recently learned that Asados has mac & cheese, and it is beyond good. I don’t know how they make it, but I want the recipe. I always support an Asados family reunion. Their outdoor seating is also lovely in the warmer months.