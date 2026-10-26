Top 5 Must-Watch Shows for the Halloween Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is right around the corner. I’ve compiled a list of classic shows to watch featuring genres such as mystery, drama, and comedy. There’s no better time to grab a blanket, indulge in some caramel apples, and put on one of these shows for a cozy night in.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is the “Chosen One” and must battle malevolent forces such as vampires and demons. The show follows a monster-of-the-week format in which Buffy and her friends (the Scooby Gang) must battle a creature that acts as a metaphor for the anxieties surrounding adolescence. Buffy subverts tropes surrounding women in the horror genre and has become an iconic part of feminist media. The comedy, fashion, and general plots of the episodes have aged exceptionally well for being nearly 30 years old.

Gravity Falls

This animated show follows the story of two twins, Dipper and Mabel, who have just moved to the eerie fictional town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, to live with their Grunkle (great-uncle) Stan for the summer. Shortly after arriving, Dipper discovers a journal imprinted with a six-fingered handprint detailing the supernatural creatures residing in the town, from gnomes to zombies. Together, the twins set out to uncover mysteries and find the author of the journals. Although it takes place in summer, it is the perfect show for the spooky season thanks to its mysterious plot and easter eggs.

The Haunting of Hill House

Created by Mike Flannigan, this horror show follows the Crain family. The timeline alternates between 1992, as the siblings grew up in a haunted home, and a family reunion after a tragedy in 2008. Each character represents a stage of grief in this psychologically haunting story. The story of the Crain family dives into mental health struggles and family trauma. Even though it features terrifying jump scares, the show also relies on emotional storytelling to create a masterpiece.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This show takes a twist on the beloved character, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and places her in a coming-of-age horror environment. Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch and half-mortal, must decide between the human world and the magical world on her birthday. The show takes an untraditional route by having the protagonist in a coven of witches that worship Satan.

This very campy show is set in the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween. The set design draws inspiration from vintage horror elements and uses occult-inspired objects to give witches a more realistic spin. As a plus, the show creators also sought guidance from Pagan witches to ensure the rituals and spellwork are accurate to our world.

Supernatural

This dark fantasy follows brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, as they travel across America in a Chevy Impala to hunt demons and other supernatural creatures. The show starts off with a monster-of-the-week format but later dives into religious mythology. Although the show features unique and captivating plots, the main incentive to continue watching is the deep bonds between the brothers and the characters met along the way.

Whether it’s alone or with friends, these shows are the perfect opportunity to binge-watch something before Halloween. From lighthearted comedies to mystery and horror, there is a show out there for everybody. Embrace the season and start watching!