To Be 0r Not To Be White: MENA’s Lack of Representation In The U.S. Census

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

I was doing research a couple of days ago on what percentage of Arab youth make up the U.S. foster care system, and I found nothing. Not the “oh it’s such a small percentage that it wasn’t included” type of nothing, but the “oh they don’t even count Arab kids as their own separate category, so we don’t know how many kids there are” type of nothing. Maybe this is a daring statement, but having no information on a large minority in the U.S., especially in the case of child welfare, is concerning. For those that were not aware, Middle Eastern and North African Americans (MENA) are not included in the U.S. Census.

Lack of Data On Mena

As I previously mentioned, finding data can be extremely difficult, but it’s not just limited to the topic of child welfare. I cannot recommend enough to read the New York Times article “No Box to Check: When the Census Doesn’t Reflect You” as it dives deep into the multi-faceted issue that is lack of representation on the census. One of the points it emphasizes is that since MENA isn’t an option, we haven’t been able to collect data on the minority group, leaving us in the dark as to how they’re effected by various life-altering events. One of it’s more relevant examples includes how census data was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to see which racial/ethnic groups may be more likely to contract COVID, and in turn provide resources they may need. But, with no specified data on the MENA group, you begin to notice the blind spot the federal government may have on the needs of the community.

Self-Identity

To be Middle Eastern/North African means a plethora of things as these regions are melting pots of culture and race, but most would agree just “White” would not be included in the description.

Again the New York Times article makes a great example of this as it shows data from a survey where if MENA was not an option, 49% would put other, whereas if MENA was an option, 69% selected selected MENA.

This shows how large of a population is being lost in the “Other” category in our current census. With the significant shift in option selection going from 32% to 5% selecting “White”, it clearly shows there is a loss of identity in the current census.

Even in comparing cultures and treatment between the White population and the MENA population, it’s a stark difference. From treatment in day to day life in facing micro aggressions to not being able to make it through TSA without a “random” check and to being presented differently in the media, it is not the same experience. I’m not saying there aren’t people that would identify as MENA and White, but by strictly making it white it completely erases the experience of Afro-Arabs that have to choose between the two.

A rebuttal: surveilance disguised as

inclusion

To be honest, I was not aware of this counterargument until I came across this article from The Harvard Crimson “Whiteness Without the Privilege”. It’s a great article that talks about the benefits of including a MENA option, while simultaneously mentioning the large concern of surveillance in addition to more data collection. The concerns stem from post-9/11 surveillance of undercover cops infiltrating predominantly Arab/Muslim areas in hopes of fighting the “Global War on Terror”, Trump’s Muslim Ban, and more.

There have also been examples of surveillance of other minority groups such as the Japanese incarceration camps in the U.S during WWII and the surveillance of civil rights activist groups during the civil rights movement, such as the Black Panthers. The question still stands, if past administrations were still able to implement ethnically specific surveillance without having data on this minority group, could inclusivity on the census add fuel to the fire or have no effect?

Conclusion

To think in centuries there will be no written data signifying the presence of Middle Eastern and North Africans in the United States is a very scary thought. Yes, I know, very dramatic but these are important things to take note of because we are here and we have been here.

Hopefully this inspires you to also think about how the census affects not just you but the people around you.