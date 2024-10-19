The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. year, Semester, Summer, or J-

Term?

This is the first place to start. Are you interested in a semester, a full year, a summer program, or a J-Term program? Having an idea of what will best work for your schedule and academic goals will help narrow down your program choices. I am certainly biased towards summer programs as I loved the UVA in London program, which took place over the month of July. I logistically found the summer program to be the best for me. For example, if you plan to study abroad for an entire semester, you may want to consider the possibility of someone subletting your off-Grounds apartment while you are gone.

2. DO I want to speak A foreign

language?

I think this is one of the most important things to consider when planning to study abroad. As a French minor, I would have loved to do another program abroad where I could fully immerse myself in the French language and culture. However, I also know that some students actively search for programs that do not require a foreign language. This is something to consider while searching for programs, and if you do want to go abroad to flex your foreign-language muscles, make sure to verify the language level required for specific programs.

3. Make an appointment with the

Education Abroad Office

Attending the study abroad fair was one helpful step for me, but talking with an academic advisor from the UVA Study Abroad Office was also very beneficial. It is very easy to schedule a Zoom meeting or an in-person meeting in Minor Hall, where you can learn more specific details about programs that interest you as well as gain tips for your application. The Study Abroad Office can also put you in touch with students who can talk to you about their study abroad experiences.

4. How will my time abroad help me make

progress towards my degree?

I think this question is essential to planning a study abroad experience that is both fulfilling and academically productive. As an English major, I received direct credit from the UVA in London program towards my English major. Non-English majors still benefited from the course and were able to apply direct credit as an elective. Planning your academic course loads early allows you to make room for a study abroad program that might not be directly related to your major or minor. Alternatively, studying abroad can directly fill a requirement, like a foreign language requirement. Regardless of your decision, it is vital to consider how studying abroad will impact your overall trajectory towards finding your degree.

Above all, embrace the exciting opportunity of studying abroad — Happy travels!