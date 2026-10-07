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People walking down a street that leads to the U.S. Capitol, lots of bare trees in winter.
People walking down a street that leads to the U.S. Capitol, lots of bare trees in winter.
Photo by Maria Oswalt from Unsplash
UVA | Life > Experiences

Things To Do in DC: From a Fellow NOVA Girlie

Esther Song Student Contributor, University of Virginia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re originally from the NOVA area, visiting during break, or just wanting to get a taste of DC in these upcoming months, here are some of the best things to do in DC that aren’t visiting the monuments or boring museums from a NOVA native!

1. Eastern Market

    Held on Tuesdays through Sundays year-round, Eastern Market is DC’s oldest, public fresh food and community market! It features an indoor market, an outdoor market with a farmers’ line, and a flea market. You’ll find so many local vendors selling food, fresh produce, art, jewelry, and vintage items.

    2. Vintage photo booths

    From The Smith to Shanklin Hall to the Planet Word Museum, DC has plenty of vintage/black-and-white photobooths available. Definitely worth checking out to get the cutest keepsake for you and a friend or a date!

    3. Georgetown

    It wouldn’t be a DC-related article without a mention of Georgetown. If you’re anything like me, Georgetown is the best place to have a perfect day. With its endless amount of shops, food, and picturesque streets, Georgetown is the ideal little town to spend a day in.

    4. Catch a sports game or concert at Capital One Arena

    Home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals, Capital One Arena is great if you want to show a little DC spirit or catch a concert from your favorite artist. It’s also a great spot to pair with good eats nearby, including Chinatown.

    5. Hillwood Estates

    Okay, I lied. I did include a museum in this list. But this isn’t one of those touristy museums that you would get dragged to by your parents. Hillwood is a decorative arts and historical house museum, known to be the former residence of Marjorie Mayweather Post. An absolutely gorgeous property to visit on a sunny spring day or crisp fall morning, giving you a little taste of Italy.

    Esther Song

    UVA '30

    Esther is a first year at the University of Virginia. She is from Centreville, Virginia and hopes to double major in Public Policy & Leadership and Economics. She is still exploring CIO's and ways to get involved on grounds but she is super excited to be apart of the Her Campus chapter!

    In Esther's free time, she enjoys staying active by working out, hiking, or playing pickleball. She particularly loves nature and traveling, hoping to study abroad at some point during her years at UVA. She also loves trying new restaurants whenever she can, and considers herself a matcha enthusiast. She loves musics and concerts, especially country and pop!