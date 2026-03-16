The “Recession Core” Aesthetic: How Fashion Is Shaped by Economic Anxiety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it, with the current global economic uncertainty, a recession feels like it’s on the horizon. But long before economists confirm it, the signs are already appearing in unexpected places. Our closets.

Fashion tends to mirror the economic conditions of its time. When economies soar, from the Roaring Twenties to the dot com boom in the early 2000s, styles tend to become more abstract and experimental. On the other hand, when consumer confidence declines and financial uncertainty rises, styles shift toward more practical options and lean into nostalgia. Our most recent recession here in the U.S. occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a new online trend emerged dubbed “Recession Core”. This aesthetic was not a fashion movement but rather something born on the internet (primarily TikTok) that reflected the financial anxiety young people were feeling.

What is “Recession Core”?

This style represents a variety of outfit choices that prioritize affordability and more understated looks. It also values the quality of clothes, emphasizing durability and long-lasting wear. Unlike designer clothes with flashy labels, this aesthetic leans toward clothing with a nostalgic quality. Some examples of pieces that boomed in popularity with the onset of the financial panic were thrifted sweaters, neutral colors like brown and beige, vintage denim, simple sneakers and boots, and layered styles. All of these pieces tended to be more basic than statement pieces that took the 2000s by storm. The entire style of “Recession Core” emphasizes practicality over status signalling. Above all, these styles were intended to be durable, as they needed to last for years, given the looming financial troubles.

Trends During Economic Uncertainty

Economic downturns didn’t just change fashion in 2020. The idea that recessions impact clothing styles dates back far in history. According to the Fashion History Timeline, during the Great Depression, clothing became more utilitarian. The article states that styles shifted from “1920s boyish styles” to a more “modest” look. Clothing was homemade by the women of the household, “repurposed or purchased from affordable ready-to-wear lines, reflecting a ‘make-do-and-mend’ culture.” This shows that what we have seen in 2020 and what we are slowly beginning to see in 2026 is following exactly what had happened in the Great Depression. Clearly, our current recession (and even in 2020) does not compare to the extremity of the Great Depression, but the culture of thrifting and repurposing clothes has been seen across periods of financial anxiety. Decades after the depression, in 2008, with the crash of the housing market, “minimalism” took the fashion world by storm. We saw an increase in basic, more subdued wardrobes, a big step away from the more statement pieces seen in the earlier 2000s. This era was also accompanied by a rise in secondhand shopping, with thrifting once again booming. The biggest difference between these past recessions and our more recent ones is the role of social media. TikTok especially, alongside Instagram and Pinterest, turn simple everyday outfits into trends that spread aesthetics related to consumer confidence.

How Gen Z Broke The News

In the end, our onset recession became clear through the media that Gen Z has reposted and the aesthetics that they are praising. For many young people, the financial stability once felt growing up has become more out of reach amid the state of the world. With inflation seemingly skyrocketing, student debt, the job market, and housing costs have all made young people very anxious. It has become harder to plan for the future, which economists call future price uncertainty. Fashion, hilariously enough, has become one of the most visible symptoms of economic recessions and demonstrates how the population is reacting to the economic uncertainty they feel. From what I have seen recently, Gen Z is adopting “Recession Core” in three key ways. The most obvious and upfront way is the massive adoption of thrifting culture. It has now become about getting the best bargain, but also about being eco-friendly and unique. Gen Z has also come to prioritize long-term stylistic choices over microtrends. While microtrends still seem to rule the internet, Gen Z has started to shift away from fast fashion and toward building “capsule wardrobes” meant to be durable and timeless. Lastly, nostalgia (as in 2020) has returned to take over our feeds. Vintage pieces create a sense of stability and familiarity that allows something constant when the world markets seem highly uncertain.

Fashion as a Reflection of Economic Confidence

Above all, Recession Core is not about stylistic rules, but more about a shared generational anxiety. It is a clear representation of a society experiencing financial uncertainty and anxiety while also trying to express their identity through fashion online. Clothing has no longer just been something cute to take pictures in; it has become an indicator of economic confidence. Fashion is subtly changing to fit the occasion, even as economic stability seems uncertain.