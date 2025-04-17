The Pink Tax Is Still a Thing—And Tariffs Make It Worse

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hopefully, you are familiar with the concept of the “pink tax”—the often higher price tag placed on products explicitly marketed towards women. From razors and shampoo to deodorant and clothing, products designed for women frequently cost more than their male-marketed counterparts, despite having similar functions. However, what remains less known is that this disparity extends beyond store shelves and into the policies that govern international trade.

It’s what we call the pink tariff .

What are pink tariffs?

Pink tariffs refer to the higher import taxes the U.S. government places on goods intended for women. These tariffs are not based on product quality, necessity, or utility but instead on historical and gendered assumptions embedded in outdated trade codes. In many cases, the tariff rates for women’s apparel and accessories are significantly higher than those for men’s. These discrepancies translate into increased retail prices, meaning that women often pay more for comparable items simply because of how those commodities are grouped.

In 2015, U.S. households paid nearly $2.8 billion more in tariffs on women’s clothing than on men’s, according to economic data compiled by the USITC.

How this affects college women

College students already face financial challenges: rising tuition, housing costs, and daily living expenses. For women, these challenges are compounded by systemic pricing inconsistencies. The pink tariff exacerbates the financial burden placed on young women, many of whom are just beginning to manage their own personal budgets.

Essential items—like clothing and personal care products—often cost more for women, in part due to these behind-the-scenes tariffs. While the additional costs might appear small in isolation, they add up over time, making a meaningful impact on students trying to stretch every dollar.

Why they still exist

Many tariff categories in the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule were written decades ago and have not been meaningfully updated. At the time, men’s apparel was often seen as practical and necessary, while women’s clothing was regarded as fashionable and nonessential. These outdated classifications continue to shape current trade policies despite no longer reflecting social and economic reality. The result is a worn-out system that penalizes women economically without justification.

What can be done?

In an effort to address these inequalities, Representatives Lizzie Flethcer and Brittany Pettersen reintroduced the Pink Tariffs Study Act in 2023. This legislation aims to require the U.S. Department of Treasury to investigate whether existing tariff policies disproportionately impact women’s products and to recommend adjustments where necessary.

While the bill is still under consideration, it represents an important acknowledgment of the issue and a step toward policy reform.

Despite the systemic nature of the issue, awareness is an essential first step. As more consumers, especially young women, become informed about pink tariffs, pressure can be placed on lawmakers and industry leaders to push for equity.

Here are several actions students and readers can take:

Stay informed: Learn more about gender-based pricing and tariff policies.

Engage civically: Support legislation like the Pink Tariffs Study Act by contacting local representatives.

Shop intentionally: When possible, compare products and prices across gender lines, and opt for unisex or even male-marketed alternatives when they serve the same purpose.

Share the message: Spread awareness about the pink tariff and pink tax through campus organizations, social media, and daily conversation.

The pink tax is more than a pricing inconvenience; it is a reflection of deep-rooted economic and policy-based gender discrimination. For young adults working hard to manage their finances, this systemic bias presents an unfair and unnecessary obstacle.

Eliminating pink tariffs is not just about lowering costs. It’s about recognizing that gender should never determine how much we’re expected to pay—or how seriously our needs are taken. A fairer system starts with more awareness, accountability, and refusing to settle for “that’s just the way it is.”