At UVA, college isn’t just four years—it’s an era. Or rather, a series of eras. From the wide-eyed excitement of move-in day to the sentimental last stroll down the Lawn, every year carries its own soundtrack. And who better to narrate the highs, the heartbreaks, and the late-night existential crises than Taylor Swift?

Each album embodies a distinct stage of the UVA experience—so grab your AirPods, queue up the perfect playlist, and let’s relive the eras of college, in a Swiftie-style fashion.

First year – fearless | new beginning era

Vibe: Bright-eyed, optimism, a little naïve, but ready for anything.

Move-in day feels like the start of a love story—you’re falling for UVA, for new friendships, for the independence of college life.

Everything is exciting and dramatic at the same time—your first class, first game at Scott Stadium, first late-night run to The Corner.

You’re still figuring things out but embracing the journey, rain-soaked walks to class and all.

Maybe you’ve got your first real college crush (or heartbreak). Maybe you’re just focused on finding your place. Either way, you’re Fearless.

✨ Key Tracks: Fearless, You Belong With Me, Fifteen, and The Best Day

second year – 1989 | finding yourself era

Vibe: More confident, slightly dramatic, independent, ready to take on bigger challenges.

The magic of first-year has worn off a little, but you’re still loving every moment.

You’ve got a solid group of friends, your routine down, and you finally understand the bus system.

Second-year dorms or off-Grounds apartments mean more freedom (and more responsibility).

Your social life is thriving—Corner nights, date functions, concerts at JPJ. You’re saying yes to everything, just like Taylor in her NYC 1989 era.

Schoolwork is harder, but you’re balancing it with unforgettable memories.

🏙️ Key Tracks: Welcome to New York, Style, New Romantics, and Wildest Dreams.

third year – reputation | the hustle era

Vibe: Focused, ambitious, and maybe a little exhausted and burnt out.

You’re deep into your major, internships, leadership roles—this is the prove yourself era.

The social scene has shifted—friend groups are tighter, but drama could be inevitable.

You’re balancing academics with late nights at Shannon (or Clem I guess), surviving on coffee and honestly habit.

You’ve developed a little bit of main character energy—you know what you want and aren’t afraid to go for it.

UVA basketball is now a huge deal to you, even if you pretended not to care before.

🐍 Key Tracks: …Ready For It?, Don’t Blame Me, End Game, King of My Heart, and Getaway Car (because I couldn’t leave it out).

Fourth year – red & folklore |

the nostalgic era

Vibe: Bittersweet, reflective, and full of memories you already miss.

Every “last” moment hits hard—last first day of class, last Bodo’s Saturday morning run, last time watching the sunrise from the Rotunda.

You’ve been through the highs and heartbreaks, and now you’re just trying to soak it all in.

Sentimental nights with friends, reminiscing about how much has changed.

That feeling when The Good Old Song plays, hugging the people around you, and you realize this is your last time singing it as a student.

🍂 Key Tracks: All Too Well (10 Minute Version), August, Begin Again, and Nothing New.

graduation & post-grad – midnights |

The “what’s next?” era

Vibe: Nostalgic, uncertain, but hopeful

Walking down the Lawn at Final Exercises, realizing how far you’ve come.

The excitement of new beginnings mixed with fear of leaving it all behind.

Job applications, grad school, or taking a gap year—no matter what, the future feels big.

You’ll always be a Hoo, but now it’s time for your next chapter.

🕰️ Key Tracks: You’re On Your Own, Kid, Maroon, Labyrinth, and Sweet Nothing

No matter which era you’re in, there’s a Taylor Swift song to match. From Fearless first-year excitement to the Folkore-esque nostalgia of fourth year, every UVA student experiences their own Taylor-coded journey. And just like Taylor reinvents herself with every album, you’ll step into your next chapter carrying the memories, friendships, and lessons from your time in Charlottesville.

So put your favorite album on, soak in the moment, and live your era to the fullest—because one day, you’ll look back and realize it was all golden.