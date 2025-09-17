The Best Places to Romanticize During Fall at UVA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crisp air, colorful leaves crunching under your shoes, and a pumpkin spice latte in hand, there is nothing quite like fall at UVA. UVA in the fall is one of the best feelings and times in the world. Sure, I may be a little biased, but nothing beats walking around Grounds when the leaves are changing and the Starbucks fall menu is available. Although it is wishful thinking to want it to already fall, it is definitely on its way. This is my list of my favorite places on Grounds in the fall time, so when the time does come, you guys can explore them as well!

The Lawn

A classic, and honestly, the most beautiful place during any season, is The Lawn. However, I would argue that The Lawn is especially beautiful during the fall because of all of the wonderful colors that come from the trees surrounding the area. My favorite thing to do is bring a blanket and get some light work done there with friends. The vibes are truly unmatched and the pictures there are some of my favorites.

Monroe Hall Courtyard

Right in the center of Monroe is a beautiful secluded courtyard. I love being outside in the fall and this place is awesome to get some work done in. There is something about the crisp air and the leaves that also really help romanticize fall life at UVA. This place is extremely underrated and I really recommend you check it out when looking for a fun place to get some work done.

Grit

Both the Grit in Nau Hall and on the corner have the cutest seating to get some work done, especially in the fall when you have a comfy sweater on. Another plus is that you can grab a coffee to help motivate yourself to do some work. The smells of fall and the vibe there just make for an awesome place during the fall.

Philosophy Library

This library is absolutely breathtaking because there are huge windows that overlook the amphitheater. Like you can probably guess, the view is stunning when the leaves start to change colors. Something about the coziness of the library also puts me in a good mood to finish my work.

The Corner Outdoor Tables

The tables that are on the way to the corner across the street from the Chipotle are one of the cutest places to meet up and eat with your friends. I love the green vibe, and you’re surrounded by all the fallen leaves. I also like that they are located right on the edge of Grounds, making it easy to grab food from anywhere on the Corner.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to romanticize every second of fall, and these spots make it way too easy. Hopefully this short list gives you some ideas on where to do work or hangout during my favorite season at UVA. I can not wait to find more gems this season!