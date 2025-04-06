Tate McRae’s So Close to What: The Fun, Relatable Pop Album We’ve Been Needing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has been one thing playing through my headphones all week: Tate McRae’s new album, So Close To What. This album has had a grip on many, including a track list that is both introspective, nostalgic, and overall so incredibly fun. People are yearning for the return of fun pop music, reminiscent of the Y2K era, which is evident with Sabrina Carpenter’s recent success. This new album is able to perfectly depict topics that every young woman can relate to while also wanting to dance. Let’s do a deep dive of every song on the album to see if any of the topics or vibes will fit you.

“Miss Possessive”

The first song of the album is “Miss Possessive.” This song is a perfect opener as it is high energy which helps establish the danceable theme of the album. This song explores the idea of jealousy in a relationship by establishing acceptance of the messy side of feelings that come with being in a relationship. Throughout the song she establishes authority over her man in a catchy and fun way. The song is produced in a way that is punchy and in a way that makes you want to perform it. The song is reminiscent of early 2000s pop but with a modern, polished edge. Her ability to capture the overthinking and intensity that comes with deep feelings, makes the song both relatable and playful. As an opener, it immediately pulls listeners in, balancing vulnerability with the kind of attitude that makes for an instant pop hit.

“2 hands”

The second song is titled “2 hands.” This track has the same catchiness and danceability that the first one does, while further exploring themes of relationships. This song helps women establish their sexuality, which is predominantly important during Women’s History Month. These topics are usually taboo in society for women to talk about, but she is unapologetically saying that she craves and needs someone’s full physical attention, not needing the other aspects of the relationship. Again, it just fills the listener with a sense of power and self-confidence.

“Revolving door”

The song “Revolving door” has been really popular on TikTok because of Tate’s amazing flexibility in heels that individuals try to replicate through the dance in her music video. This song lyrically touches on the idea of not being able to escape a relationship. In other words, constantly going back to someone “like a revolving door.” The song is extremely catchy and relatable to many young people. It focuses on the pressure of making decisions and constantly changing your mind and not being able to escape the thoughts of someone in your life.

“bloodonmyhands” (feat. Flo Milli)

Next is the song “bloodonmyhands,” and this track is one of my favorites on the album. It is so catchy and Flo Milli has a great verse on the danceable track. This song is about moving on from a lover and establishing confidence and fun without them in your life. The juxtaposition of this track to the one before is interesting as it feels like it is her finally being able to move on and find happiness in that. I find myself singing the lyrics of this song throughout the day.

“Dear god”

“Dear god” is a hard hitting song as it explores themes of missing someone. Essentially, she is pleading with god and asking them to erase her memory of him. I think by breaking up the song in the way she did, Tate was able to show how healing after a breakup is not linear. It is normal to feel and relate to all of her songs, no matter what stage of life you’re in. Again, this song is on a constant loop and you should definitely give it a try.

“Purple lace bra”

This song explores themes of someone only listening or paying attention to you if you sexualize yourself. Essentially she explores the idea that the only time someone pays respect to you and actually listens to what you have to say is when you’re sexualized. This deep piece is on the slower end, but still is a catchy song. She explains how this can be tied into a lot of situations in life, relating the topic to her experience with the media.

“Sports car”

This is another highly recommended track. I would argue that this track most accurately reminds me of early 2000s pop music. It is overall such a fun listen. She does a kind of whisper form of singing which is so interesting to listen to and makes the song feel nostalgic. This song is perfect for getting ready with your friends and never fails to create the best vibes.

“Signs”

This song plays on the idea of saying the opposite of what you actually want to happen. It is something that people do not like to admit they do, but many can relate to. The beat allows for a danceable song with a serious topic. It explores the ideas of wanting someone to be able to know you as well as you know yourself without your expressing it.

“I know love” (feat. The Kid LAROI)

I am sure that by now you are tired of hearing how catchy this album is, but I truly can not stop singing all of these songs. This song is no different as it is a fun and cute song sung by the couple. TikTok has also loved this song, making it a trend to lip sync to this song with the Photo Booth filters on your computer. It is cute and has a great beat.

“Like I do”

This song’s beat is unique, but it also gets you bobbing your head. This song’s about someone not wanting to actually know you, rather wanting to be like you. It makes you feel strong and the ab libs in the middle provide a fun twist to typical music.

“It’s ok I’m ok”

This song was also a trend on TikTok and has a great beat that is reminiscent of older pop music. This song deals with the idea of someone you like liking someone else. She attempts to convince herself that she is okay throughout the song. By talking about this topic in a more upbeat way, she makes it more entertaining and accessible to talk about these relatable topics.

“No I’m not in love”

This song is another one that is on constant repeat on my phone. I love the beat and the sarcastic nature of the lyrics. Throughout the song she depicts the feelings that are associated with trying to convince yourself that you do not love someone. She states declarations such as “No I’m not in love” followed by “the sky has never been blue” to get the point across of her evidently lying to herself. She perfectly explores how scary some of these feelings are and how a lot of time people try to convince themselves of something even if their actions and actual feelings do not align.

“Means I care”

The track, “Means I care,” has a really cool beat but it is also warning the listener. This song deals with ideas of ghosting and leaving a potential relationship because of the fear of establishing a deep relationship with someone. This also seems to be a really relatable topic, as opening up to someone you like can be really scary. By making this topic into a song, she is able to put someone’s thoughts into words.

“Greenlight”

The song “Greenlight” is another relatable song by the artist. She portrays herself as being stuck at a greenlight, meaning she is scared to pursue something no matter how much she wants to. Again, this album is extremely relatable and fun, especially for those in college.

“Nostalgia”

The last song on the album is “Nostalgia”. This song is the slowest on the album, and arguably the deepest topic-wise. She describes perfectly the idea of family and the overall passage of time. This song depicts feelings of losing someone in your life and how feelings and thinking about it is emotional. The most popular line on social media front his song is, “I manifested you would leave, so the day you did I had you beat.” I think that it depicts the turmoil that comes with knowing that someone is not right for you, while still recalling all the good moments. I think the serious nature of this song is a perfect ending to an album that has explored such deep topics through more upbeat songs.

I did not know how much I missed fun and relatable music until this album came out. This is by far my favorite work of hers, and I can not wait for her to continue to release music. I totally recommend listening to any of the songs above, especially the ones you feel you can relate to the most, because nothing beats being able to feel the deep emotions while also listening to amazing and more upbeat music.