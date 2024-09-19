The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

With classes underway, getting back into the groove of things can be slow-going. With no room to slack off, the importance of good study habits is always top-notch. Here are 5 tips and tricks on how to stop procrastinating and get the most done.

Put down the phone

I know, I know- super cliche and overused. But, it never hurts to reiterate this statement because it really is helpful. Although it would be unrealistic to say “Study for two hours without touching your phone”, it is a good practice to figure out the time blocks that work for you to work distraction-free. Remember, all new habits are hard to form, but once they are formed, they stick. I always regret doom-scrolling on social media, but I never regret spending that same amount of time on studying. Try to push yourself to complete an assignment without picking up your phone and see how much faster it gets done!

Get a fun drink

As with many other students, I love having some sort of drink with me when I am getting work done. Something about that is just so motivating and inspires productivity. My personal favorites are an iced coffee or a smoothie, but there is something for everyone- teas, juices, etc. Not only does having a fun drink keep you going when you are studying, but it also helps you to see the time spent doing work in a more positive light because you also get to enjoy something you love! Also, an added perk of having a coffee while you work is the increased energy and concentration.

Set a goal

With anything else, you need to have a goal when doing homework. When you set a goal for a task, you are much more likely to complete said task because you had that expectation for yourself beforehand. Whereas if you had gone into the study session not knowing exactly what you wanted to accomplish, then you might get less done than if you had a set goal in mind. Some examples of helpful goals could be finishing three assignments, studying for two subjects, or taking notes on one chapter. Then, when you are finished, you can feel satisfied that you achieved what you aimed for.

Switch the setting

While it is universally known not to study in bed, I know myself and others have fallen victim to this habit before. Apart from just our parents saying this is an unhealthy habit, there is a reason- you sleep in your bed, so by studying in bed your body sends signals to get tired and fall asleep. So, to maximize productivity and get the most done, try finding a couple of study spots that you like, and alternate between them so you get used to having those as your work spaces.

Have a schedule

Instead of studying haphazardly at any given day, try setting up a schedule for yourself. Find out what blocks of time are best for you to get work done and stick to it. That way, you get used to studying for a certain amount of time each day and it helps you stay on track. When I do not have a schedule and instead just tell myself that I will study whenever I have some free time, I find that I do not get nearly as much done as I would have preferred. Therefore, organizing times in between or after classes to do some assignments could be helpful for getting the day’s work in.