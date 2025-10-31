Hidden Gems at UVA: Campus Resources You Might Have Missed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

UVA has a lot of resources; however, not a lot of them are advertised enough. Here are some of the resources I’ve found while navigating UVA and seeing all the flyers around campus.

Writing Center

The writing center is located inside Bryan Hall next to the Amphitheater. Even if you’re a strong writer, it’s always great to get someone else’s opinion on your piece or proofread to catch any mistakes. Consultants here are usually graduate students at UVA. I’ve used this resource and had a pretty good experience. The writing center offers both in-person and virtual appointments.

Student Centers @ Newcomb

UVA has a few student centers that offer study spaces or just hangout spots.

All of these are located at Newcomb Hall. On the main floors of Newcomb are the Multicultural Student Center and the LGBTQ Center. Both the MSC and LGBTQ Center offer free printing until 3pm. There is also the Asian American Student Center and HoosFirst Student Center in the basement. I also recommend the Student Activities Center as a place to go between classes if you enjoy dimmer lighting or bean bags. The SAC is also where one of the UVAPantry’s locations is, along with the Cavalier Closet.

I haven’t checked out all of the centers, but I’ve always heard positive experiences from others about it!

Food Pantry

Pantry at UVA has two main food pantry locations: one at Student Health and Wellness and the other at Newcomb’s SAC. The pantry offers a variety of food and hygiene products. The one located at Student Health and Wellness is the main location. Both pantries are regularly restocked. There are also other food pantry locations, including one at the School of Architecture and another at the Women’s Center.

Textbook Access Office

The cost of textbooks is considerably high and can often be a burden for some students. The Student Council has set up a Textbook Access Office, which offers loans of physical books or a fund for loanable digital textbooks (such as InclusiveAccess). This resource is targeted to first-gen and low-income students.

Cavalier Career Closet

Another resource provided by Student Council is a clothing closet open to all students. It is located inside the Student Activities Center at Newcomb.

The Cavalier Career Closet provides additional clothing options to students with needs. Currently operating on donated pieces of clothing, UVA Mutual Aid recently held a clothing drive to support its efforts.

Cavalier Fund

The Cavalier Fund is specifically reserved for those with financial need. The fund allows you to cover club and organization dues should you need them.

Making the Most Out of It

There are many other resources on grounds, such as Peer Financial Counselors and the Career Center, these resources are just more specific to student life. Flyers posted around Grounds are a great way to learn about resources, so I definitely recommend taking the time to stop and skim over any flyers if you have the time. Make sure to make the most out of the resources that are provided to you, but be sure to remain mindful of using certain resources.

