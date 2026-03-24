Seven Days, Seven Shows: Ratings and Reviews of The TV I’ve Been Watching

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Monday: Paradise

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (on Hulu) features some of the best storytelling on television right now.

The first season premiered in Spring 2025 and featured eight episodes. After being renewed for a second season in February, the show resumed and airs a new episode every Monday night at 10 pm EST. Though each episode is around an hour long, it is the perfect binge before the finale, which premieres on March 30th. While it is science fiction, the show still does a fantastic job of character development and brings on at least a few tears in almost every episode.

For a show that keeps your eyes on the screen, your brain shocked from plot twists, and your heartstrings constantly tugged: I recommend Paradise.

9.5/10

Tuesday: Shrinking

If you are missing Ted Lasso (and excited for its unexpected return this summer!), Shrinking is the perfect addition to your watchlist. It stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a therapist who is learning how to cope with the loss of his wife.

The show is the perfect mix of funny, bittersweet, and real, and showcases both human flaws and our best parts in an easily digestible way. For an easy yet entertaining and thought-provoking watch, try Shrinking—now on its third season on Apple TV+.

9/10

Wednesday: Margo’s Got Money Troubles

While this one is not yet on any of the streaming services I open multiple times a week, it is my most anticipated watch of the year (and has the coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating). Ever since finding out that the book by Rufi Thorpe—a novel that I spontaneously picked up at an airport and ended up loving—was turning into a TV show, I have been looking forward to it.

Starring Elle Fanning as Margo, a newly single mom with a unique way of supporting her newborn, Margo’s Got Money Troubles is sure to be hilarious and insightful.

?/10

Thursday: The Pitt

The award-winning medical drama is the best part of my Thursday nights—yes, the Corner trails behind HBO Max’s beautiful writing.

While many hospital-based series are on the air, The Pitt is different. Instead of focusing on character drama, romance, and death, it prioritizes medical accuracy and aims to show the obstacles those working in emergency medicine face every day. Even the show’s format is novel: each season is set on a single day, with each episode set in a different hour. And if you have saved folders of all your favorite TikTok edits (like I definitely do), start watching this show immediately. The editors seem to somehow have an edit ready to post the second after an episode airs. Not only is the fanbase talented and hilarious, but the show is also important because it showcases many systemic issues in healthcare. It does a fantastic job of highlighting the hardships that may occur for patients that many of us would not have been able to think of.

10/10

Friday: High Potential

Kaitlin Olson stars as Morgan, a brilliant single mom with an incredibly high-IQ who becomes an LAPD consultant and helps bring justice to many victims in this Hulu detective show.

Each episode starts with a murder, and viewers spend the next 30 minutes following Morgan and her team as they piece together clues to discover what really happened. So, while the characters and their relationships grow throughout the season, the episodes can almost be watched as stand-alones.

For a fun and interesting watch, catch up on High Potential before the season finale premieres on April 7th.

8.5/10

Saturday: Abbott Elementary

The funniest show on television right now is also the longest-running show on this list, at five seasons and counting, and for good reason. While I may dislike the length of the episodes (the <30 minutes go by incredibly quickly) and their alignment with our school schedule, the characters, their one-liners, and overall plot make up for it. Quinta Brunson has created a show that is still just as perfect as it was during its first few episodes. As Sheryl Lee Ralph suggested, Abbott should make “10 more seasons!”

11/10

Sunday: Rooster

A few weeks ago, while I was watching The Pitt, the Rooster trailer played before my episode started. Immediately, I was intrigued—it stars Steve Carell and was produced by the same brain behind Shrinking and Ted Lasso: Bill Lawrence. Luckily, I have not been disappointed. For the last two Sundays at 10 pm, I’ve loved watching Carrell play a Michael Scott-esque character—this time a dad who starts teaching at the college his daughter works at after her husband leaves her for a graduate student. So, while I can’t fully say whether this will be one of my favorite shows, I recommend it for anyone who wants to invest in a new show with a unique plot.

7.5/10